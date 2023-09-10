NewsMoney

All the ways British Columbians will get more money from the government this fall

British Columbians can expect to get some money from the government this fall to help with the soaring cost of living.

Several of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible people nationwide.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds in the next few months.

Canada child benefit (CCB)

Payment due: September 20, October 20, November 20

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

GST/HST credit

Payment due: October 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

  • $496 if you are single
  • $650 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $171 for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada workers benefit (CWB)

Payment due: October 12

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You’re eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461. 

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Provincial aid and support

Here are some reminders of supports from the province you can take advantage of this fall season as well.

Child care savings expanded

This month more families will be eligible to save up to $145 a month per child thanks to the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

The eligibility has expanded for preschool and children in grades 1 and up.

Fee reductions are based on the child’s age and the type of care they are receiving. The amount families pay will also depend on the fees charged by their provider after the fee reductions are applied.

“This new fee reduction is in addition to the fee cut of as much as $900 per month per child that families with children kindergarten-aged and younger have been benefiting from since December 2022,” the province told Daily Hive.

Low and no-cost community counselling

The back to school season is back and it can be challenging balancing all of the important aspects of your life.

If you need someone to talk to, here’s your reminder that you can access free and affordable counseling through 49 community organizations in the province.

Adult upgrading

Another benefit to help students is the Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs.

This is for domestic students to access tuition-free programs at 18 public post-secondary schools in B.C.

“Contact the public post-secondary institution or school district you wish to apply to in order to find out more information about eligibility requirements, course offerings and start dates,” the provincial site reads.

Farmers’ Market Coupon Program

If you’d like to buy local food, eligible British Columbians can receive $27 of coupons per week for 16 weeks to help with their purchases this year.

This program operated in about 85 BC communities.

Check the list here for information about participating farmers’ markets.

Where it Operates

With files from Isabelle Docto and Nikitha Martins

