All the ways British Columbians will get more money from the government this fall
British Columbians can expect to get some money from the government this fall to help with the soaring cost of living.
Several of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible people nationwide.
Here is how you can receive more money from the feds in the next few months.
Canada child benefit (CCB)
Payment due: September 20, October 20, November 20
The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.
GST/HST credit
Payment due: October 5
The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.
It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.
According to the government, you could get up to:
- $496 if you are single
- $650 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $171 for each child under the age of 19
You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.
Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.
Canada workers benefit (CWB)
Payment due: October 12
The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.
You’re eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:
- Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child,
- Are a resident of Canada throughout the year, and
- Are working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence.
Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.
You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.
Provincial aid and support
Here are some reminders of supports from the province you can take advantage of this fall season as well.
Child care savings expanded
This month more families will be eligible to save up to $145 a month per child thanks to the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.
The eligibility has expanded for preschool and children in grades 1 and up.
Fee reductions are based on the child’s age and the type of care they are receiving. The amount families pay will also depend on the fees charged by their provider after the fee reductions are applied.
“This new fee reduction is in addition to the fee cut of as much as $900 per month per child that families with children kindergarten-aged and younger have been benefiting from since December 2022,” the province told Daily Hive.
Low and no-cost community counselling
The back to school season is back and it can be challenging balancing all of the important aspects of your life.
If you need someone to talk to, here’s your reminder that you can access free and affordable counseling through 49 community organizations in the province.
Adult upgrading
Another benefit to help students is the Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs.
This is for domestic students to access tuition-free programs at 18 public post-secondary schools in B.C.
Farmers’ Market Coupon Program
If you’d like to buy local food, eligible British Columbians can receive $27 of coupons per week for 16 weeks to help with their purchases this year.
This program operated in about 85 BC communities.
Check the list here for information about participating farmers’ markets.
With files from Isabelle Docto and Nikitha Martins
