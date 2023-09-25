BC man killed on Portugal trip remembered for his kindness

Condolences are pouring in for a Vancouver man who died tragically while on a trip to Portugal.

Michael LeGault, 30, was struck by a train in Lisbon, according to his sister.

LeGault was in the country for a World Youth and Student Travel Conference, and he was last seen alive in a nightclub in a popular tourist area on September 16 at 5:30 am.

Photos and a description of him were circulated widely online, and family and friends made pleas for information following his disappearance.

According to an online statement from his family on September 20, he died at 6 am on September 16.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated by the loss of the best person we’ve ever known, our brother Mikey.”

It is unclear, however, when he was identified, and the family was told of his passing as the missing-person file appeared to remain open for some time.

A family friend has started an online fundraiser.

“Let’s make sure Mike’s family isn’t worried about any expenses during this time. This is to cover funeral costs, getting him back to Canada, and the costs already incurred with flights and accommodations during the search,” the GoFundMe reads in part.

Family and friends have shared that he loved adventure and was “[the] best person you will ever know.”

Another person wrote, “Mike’s passion, kindness, enthusiasm and love for life was contagious. He would go the extra mile for anyone. He always spoke about his family and loved ones and told me how much they meant to him.”

According to his LinkedIn account, Legault was the Managing Director at Moose Travel Network and had grown up in Kitchener, Ontario, before moving to BC in recent years.

