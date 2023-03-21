A Canadian lottery player dreaming of retirement is now rich after winning it big from a Scratch & Win ticket.

Geraldine McLean, a resident of Prince Rupert, BC, won $100,000 from BCLC’s Bingo Grand Scratch & Win ticket.

McLean told BCLC she plays the lottery with a dream of one day retiring. She was taken aback when she discovered she won. “I was at work and thought to myself, ‘Am I going to tell anyone?'” she said.

She got the winning ticket at PJ’s Haidaway Foods on Park Avenue and now is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, and the financial freedom that $100,000 can bring.