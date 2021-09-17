BC not able to take patients from Alberta as COVID-19 cases climb

More than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Alberta on Thursday alone, and the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

In a statement to Daily Hive, BC Health Minister Adrian Dix says given the current demands on the system here, our province will not be able to assist with taking patients at this time.

“However, we have told Alberta that if there are things we can do to support them, we will. And if we can take patients on in the future, we will,” says Dix.

“We are in a global pandemic, and our thoughts are with Albertans as they respond to COVID-19 in their province. We salute Alberta’s healthcare workers, and all healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to care for patients and protect people and communities in the face of great challenge.”

As of Thursday, 896 people were in hospital in Alberta. That includes more than 200 in intensive care.

That province has introduced stricter measures that will come into effect Monday, including a vaccine passport.

In BC, there are 5,844 active cases of COVID-19.

BC’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, said Thursday that of the active cases, there are 291 individuals in hospital, 134 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.