NewsCoronavirus

Got thoughts? BC wants to know how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Mar 16 2022, 6:51 pm
Got thoughts? BC wants to know how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic
Premier John Horgan stands with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in the background (BC Gov/Flickr)

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the BC government is launching a review into its handling of the public health emergency.

In an email, the province says there will be an “independent review and public consultation on government’s operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic to better inform preparations and responses to future emergencies and ensure British Columbians are protected.”

Now, if you hoped you could weigh in on the actual public health orders or decisions made by Dr. Bonnie Henry and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix, you’re out of luck.

The review is not going to cover “public policy decisions made by government to deal with the consequences of the pandemic and decisions made by the provincial health officer.”

So, what exactly will be covered in this?

According to the province, they want people to weigh in on what aspects of COVID-19 preparedness, engagement, and implementation worked well — and what improvements should be made if we ever experience another pandemic or emergency.

Until April 20, people across the province can provide written feedback about how they, or their business or organization, have been affected by the government’s operational measures and communication throughout the pandemic.

A final report, with a comprehensive summary of findings, will be delivered to government by fall 2022.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT