Got thoughts? BC wants to know how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the BC government is launching a review into its handling of the public health emergency.

“The evidence is clear: with every person in British Columbia 100% committed to physical distancing, we can flatten the curve. Over the next two weeks we must be united in this one goal.” This was the key message in today’s COVID-19 updates. + pic.twitter.com/RezdNVswtf — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 28, 2020

In an email, the province says there will be an “independent review and public consultation on government’s operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic to better inform preparations and responses to future emergencies and ensure British Columbians are protected.”

Now, if you hoped you could weigh in on the actual public health orders or decisions made by Dr. Bonnie Henry and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix, you’re out of luck.

The review is not going to cover “public policy decisions made by government to deal with the consequences of the pandemic and decisions made by the provincial health officer.”

So, what exactly will be covered in this?

According to the province, they want people to weigh in on what aspects of COVID-19 preparedness, engagement, and implementation worked well — and what improvements should be made if we ever experience another pandemic or emergency.

Until April 20, people across the province can provide written feedback about how they, or their business or organization, have been affected by the government’s operational measures and communication throughout the pandemic.

A final report, with a comprehensive summary of findings, will be delivered to government by fall 2022.