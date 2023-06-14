BC becomes first province to cover medicine costs to treat opioid addiction

BC has become the first province in Canada to provide universal coverage for medications used to treat people using opioids.

According to a statement Wednesday from BC’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, the province expanded its access to opioid agonist treatment medications. This expanded access came into effect on June 6.

“By reducing financial barriers to opioid agonist treatment [OAT] medication, we’re making it easier for people to get the care they need and helping create more equitable health outcomes for people in BC,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Eligible medications will be covered through BC’s universal coverage plan for all BC residents with an active medical services plan (MSP).

So those British Columbians (about 1,638 patients) that paid out of pocket for OAT medication are 100% covered for eligible for coverage, the province said.

“OAT, also referred to as medication-assisted treatment, is an option for people struggling with opioid-use disorder,” the province explained. “It has been shown to improve retention in treatment, sustained abstinence from illicit opioid use, and helps reduce the risk of death.”

OAT is not the same as prescribed safer supply.

“The toxic drug crisis continues to claim lives at an unprecedented rate. When people reach out for help, we want them met with support regardless of the size of their pocketbook,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

Between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2021, there were 6,007 deaths from the use of illicit drugs in BC.

“Removing these cost barriers to medication-assisted treatment will help more people stabilize their lives, prevent deaths and stay on their journey to wellness as our government continues to build a system of mental health and addiction care that works for everyone.”

A review of drug toxicity deaths reveals that the primary cause of death has been the increasing toxicity and unpredictable nature of the illicit drug supply.

According to a Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General report, illicit drug use accounts for more deaths than homicides, suicides, motor vehicle incidents, drownings, and fire-related deaths combined.

With files from Amir Ali