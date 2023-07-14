BC firefighter dies fighting wildfire near Revelstoke

A firefighter trying to suppress a blaze burning in BC tragically died on Thursday.

Canada’s federal minister of emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, confirmed she died while “heroically serving her province” in a tweet Friday morning.

“This is a tragic reminder of the risks our firefighters are facing, and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and the entire firefighting community as they mourn her loss,” Blair said.

She was fighting a fire outside Revelstoke, BC, according to her union.

“BC wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities,” the BC General Employees Union said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, incidents like today’s remind us all how dangerous this work can be.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the BC Wildfire service to ask where she was suppressing fire and what happened. WorkSafeBC will be conducting an investigation into her death.

Many wildfires are burning in BC right now, sending smoke into the air over the province’s Interior.