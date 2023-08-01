Mountain mansion sold is one of the most expensive homes in Canada (PHOTOS)

This architectural masterpiece, located in the stunning mountains around Whistler, British Columbia, has sold for a hefty price tag.

According to BC realtor John Ryan, this gorgeous mansion at 5462 Stonebridge Drive even broke a record as the highest sale on record for Whistler.

“The breathtaking home sold for a record-shattering $32,000,000, an unprecedented price tag for Whistler’s burgeoning real estate market,” a statement from Ryan reads.

This six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home that was built in 2010 offers 8,700 sq ft of space. It also features 7.265 acres of land in the coveted Stonebridge neighbourhood.

Pictures highlight how difficult of a build this must have been, as the masterpiece of a home seamlessly integrates into its rocky surroundings.

“Significant elements… include the blue glass arrival court, the lawn area defined by the Golden Spiral, the curving cable-hung stair that doubles as an art installation, the various cantilevered decks that visually extend interior spaces into the landscape, grotto spa, and the 25-metre [82-foot] pool that is both cut into and cantilevered out from the cliff edge.”

The blending of modern architecture and nature extends throughout the design of the home.

“The home was paired with the adjacent 9.8-acre lot to be developed in keeping with the existing design, resulting in a total purchase price of over $40 million, inclusive of taxes,” the statement goes on to read.

According to Ryan, Whistler has become an increasingly popular destination for international buyers as it is exempt from the federal foreign buyer ban and the provincial speculation and vacancy tax.

Additionally, because of the declining Canadian Dollar, “a sale such as this draws global attention to the immense value that Whistler has to offer,” Ryan added.

With files from Amir Ali