A month after a fan spotted rappers Drake and Lil Yachty filming a project in suburban BC city — and we are now getting a look at the anticipated full music video.

On Friday, Another Late Night by Drake featuring Lil Yachty was released by the multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade, founded by acclaimed music video director Cole Bennett.

The project was filmed the week Drake stopped in Vancouver to perform two shows as part of his Circus Maximums Tour.

Lil Yachty was also seen roaming around Vancouver the same week.

After someone spotted the two in Maple Ridge, BC, videos spread widely online of what seemed have been a Lamborghini decked out in lights and Drake dancing and singing to music in the background in front of a film crew.

NEW DRAKE SNIPPET WITH LIL YACHTY pic.twitter.com/nguoCGXSOC — Alijah ⁶🐶 (@LakersVsRockets) September 3, 2023



Others online have suggested Lil Yachty was also on set — and now we have confirmation that the duo were indeed working together.

The music video featured one of Drake’s tracks off his newest album For All The Dogs.

While no distinct Maple Ridge landmarks are seen in the released video, locals seem excited (a pretty surprised) about the unexpected BC feature as Drake continues to represent his home country.

i’m genuinely so flabbergasted why did drake film a mv in maple ridge OF ALL PLACES — mylee (@mylee17_) October 8, 2023

Bro wtf drake recorded a music video in maple ridge 😭 — Colin (@colinmason17) October 3, 2023

THEY SHOT THE DRAKE VID IN MAPLE RIDGE? — .dar (@sighsare) October 7, 2023

Watch the full music video here: