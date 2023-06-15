Young Canadian dad dies falling from hostel bunkbed in Guatemala

The family of a 22-year-old man from Vancouver Island is raising money to bring his body home after he died while travelling in Guatemala.

The family of Nash Hellwig says in a GoFundMe that he died after falling from the top bunk in his hostel the night of June 5.

They say Hellwig was taken to one hospital but had to be transferred to a private one to scan for internal bleeding. Once the scan revealed he was bleeding heavily from the liver, he had to be taken back to the first hospital for surgery.

Tragically, the family says he went into cardiac arrest after excessive blood loss.

“During the entire process, Nash was never alone. Travellers… and hostel owners… were always there for him,” family friend Stirling Fraser wrote. “He was never alone with these angels by his side, giving him strength and courage until the end.”

“As you can imagine, trying to navigate this tragic situation from afar in an unknown country, with different language, culture, and processes, has taken its toll on the family.”

As well, much of the funds will support Hellwig’s two-year-old daughter.

The toddler lives with her mother in Campbell River and Hellwig tried to visit as often as he could.

“He was planning to visit them when he returned from his trip with all sorts of stories of his adventures.”

Hellwig worked as a ramp agent for Air Canada and was also passionate about photography.

Daily Hive has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment but has not yet heard back.