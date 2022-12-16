Here's a first look at Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu in the "Barbie" movie (TRAILER)

Barbie stans got an early Christmas present today.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Friday morning, and it does not disappoint.

The teaser showed us glimpses of the star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Canadians Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Simu Liu and Michael Cera in unnamed roles.

Fans were lucky enough to get a first look at Gosling and Liu’s life in plastic.

The trailer begins with a narration by Helen Mirren done in the iconic style of 2001: A Space Odyssey. She explains how Barbie changed the toy game because children mostly played with baby dolls prior to her creation.

Robbie winks at the camera before the trailer explodes into colourful flashes of the Barbie world.

In one scene, we see Gosling with his bleach blonde hair wearing a tasselled leather vest preparing to fight.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. pic.twitter.com/Zyig7XKZPR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 16, 2022

In another scene we see Liu dancing with perfectly coiffed hair.

First look at Simu Liu in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. pic.twitter.com/JaWe8oaB8Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 16, 2022

The movie hits theatres on July 21. In the meantime, get hyped and watch the trailer below.



