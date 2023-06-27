Ken put his spin on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse and you can stay in it for free (PHOTOS)

Barbie’s famous DreamHouse in Malibu, California, is back on the short-term rental market, but it comes with a twist this time.

The new Barbie movie is slated for release on July 21 and stars multiple Canadian Kens, all of whom have been making headlines.

In the spirit of Ken finally getting so much of the spotlight, the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse is Ken-themed, and lucky guests can stay in it for free.

Take a look at Ken’s bedroom:

“While everyone’s favourite doll makes her live-action film debut in Barbie, Ken is handing over the keys and hosting two, one night stays in the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” reads a release for the listing from Airbnb.

“Located in sunny Malibu, the perfectly pink oceanfront mansion features panoramic views and serves as the perfect one-of-a-Ken backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.”

Guests can try items from Ken’s beachy wardrobe or play some tunes on his guitar.

Plus, they’ll get to “channel their inner cowboy” by learning some line dancing on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor.

And that’s not all — if you stay at this Ken-ified Malibu DreamHouse, you also get to take home some yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards to remember your stay at the dollhouse.

Bookings for Ken’s room open on July 17 at 10 am PT/7 am ET. You can request to book two individual one-night stays for up to two people on July 21 and July 22.

Airbnb says Ken couldn’t figure out how to price Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse because “after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!”