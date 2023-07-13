Barbie (and we guess Ken, too) fever has taken over the planet, so we decided to round up some Canadian spots that the iconic pair would likely have on their travel itinerary.

From places that are utterly pink to locations that would make for the perfect chance for cute outfits for the pair, these places would steal the hearts of Barbie and Ken.

So, without further ado: C’mon Barbie, let’s go explore Canada.

You might also like: The rule is pink: Every essential needed to prepare for "Barbie"

“Barbie” star Ryan Gosling reveals why he heavily relates to Ken

St. John’s, Newfoundland

Riddled with colourful rows of houses on every street, the city of St. John’s almost mirrors a massive dollhouse, and we know Barbie and Ken would completely dig that.

A pink store in Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE APARTMENT 🛋 VINTAGE STORE (@theapartmentlife)

The Apartment is a vintage store in Toronto, and there’s no way Barbie and Ken wouldn’t stop in their tracks while strolling the streets and spotting this pink-filled store.

Moraine Lake

It’s the poster lake for much of Canada, and with the chance to canoe across the stunning Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, we think Barbie and Ken would have the grandest time throwing on some of the chicest life jackets they could find and exploring the turquoise lake.

Montreal’s Mysterious Pink House



Nestled on top of an old abandoned building in Montreal sits a brilliantly bright pink house. It’s a little mysterious as to why it’s there and who painted it, and we could totally see Barbie and Ken being drawn to it; however, Ken would probably be afraid to investigate it.

The pink Cameron Falls

Located at Cameron Falls in Alberta’s Waterton Lakes National Park, the falls flow with clear water on a regular day. However, with the magic that is Barbie and Ken, we know they would time their visit right to be able to witness the falls turn a brilliant pink colour, which they do after heavy rainfall when the waters upriver from the falls get stirred up with a red mudstone called argillite. As the water flows towards the falls, it becomes a beautiful pink hue when light reflects on the mineral water.

Churchill, Manitoba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen)

Barbie and Ken wouldn’t resist the chance to get into a full winter get-up during a visit to Churchill, visit some polar bears, and witness the dazzling northern lights.

Stanley Park, Vancouver

There really is no better place for Barbie and Ken to use their rollerblades, with Stanley Park and its seawall in Vancouver taking the cake for views to enjoy while out and about.

Niagara Falls

Barbie and Ken could easily make the rain ponchos worn during a boat tour of Niagara Falls the next big fashion event, and the colourful lights that bring the falls to life at night would be the perfect backdrop to a dance party. Get “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa ready to spin all night, folks.

The Barbie film hits theatres on July 21.