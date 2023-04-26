Barbara Walters' New York City apartment listed for $26.5M (PHOTOS)

If these walls could talk! A luxury apartment in New York City just hit the market and it used to belong to a famous celebrity.

The apartment is listed by Compass realtor Alexa Lambert for USD$19,750,000 or about CAD$26.5 million.

The listing does not explicitly mention who the home used to belong to, only that the property came with the “provenance of a beloved and revered owner who loved the apartment and frequently made history there.”

However, Architectural Digest confirms that the home belonged to American media legend Barbara Walters, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 93.

Built in 1925, this Upper East Side New York City apartment occupies a full floor on Fifth Avenue and 75th Street and has unbelievable views of Central Park. Let’s take a look inside this impressive Italian Renaissance palazzo-style apartment.

The living room is generously sized with soaring ceilings and picture windows that look out over Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

The primary bedroom suite has its own wood-burning fireplace and “feels like an escape to a beautiful hotel in the French countryside,” according to the listing.

There are two bathrooms attached to the primary bedroom plus a sitting room/office and a ton of closet space. In total, there are five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

In 1975, Architectural Digest did an apartment tour inside, and it’s remarkable to see how much has changed (and not changed) in all those years.

Would you live in a home that used to belong to a broadcasting legend?