NewsMediaCanada

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Dec 31 2022, 3:26 am
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93
Rena Schild/Shutterstock

Journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at age 93 and tributes are pouring in for the legendary news anchor.

In a tweet, Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, called Walters a true legend and a “pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

According to CNN, a rep for Walters told them in a statement that she “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

 

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.