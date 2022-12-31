Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93

Journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at age 93 and tributes are pouring in for the legendary news anchor.

In a tweet, Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, called Walters a true legend and a “pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

According to CNN, a rep for Walters told them in a statement that she “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

"The fact that I ended up on television — never ever thought that would happen." How Barbara Walters broke through the glass ceiling — and became the most important woman pioneer in the history of TV news. https://t.co/G4PmqDe611 pic.twitter.com/luYSDDsrZE — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters has passed at age 93. “I like your way with words!” – is what the legendary Barbara Walters said to me on April 22, 2014 when I guest co-hosted @TheView. She celebrated me on live TV and it shifted how many in the industry viewed me! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PUXUOgQvi3 — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) December 31, 2022

For so many reasons Barbara Walters was one of the greatest to ever do this. She was incredible company, a great laugh, and a brilliant mind.

RIP pic.twitter.com/35QZdONewY — George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022