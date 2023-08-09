Canadian DJ duo hailed as future stars with release of catchy new single

There’s still so much summer left to enjoy, and if you’re looking for an anthem to add to your next party playlist, we’ve got the tune for you.

Vancouver-based DJ duo The Banker Boys recently released their song “Out of My Head” featuring Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Hook.

The house music hit by Ryan Trasolini and Zach Stadnyk is already garnering praise from critics and tastemakers, including being chosen as iHeartRadio Future Star for August 2023.

“We’re so grateful and fired up,” said Trasolini and Stadnyk on Instagram about the honour.

“Out of My Head” was co-written by the duo alongside acclaimed producer Hamid Bashir aka Stryv, who has also worked with South Korean star Taeyeon and Grammy nominee Ty Dolla $ign.

The Banker Boys is a music project inspired by Trasolini and Stadnyk’s experience in the world of corporate finance and capital markets. They also bring a satirical edge and a huge dose of glamour to their party-starting songs.

“Out of My Head” is also a follow-up to the duo’s debut single “Eyes,” which is nearing half a million streams on Spotify alone in less than two months.