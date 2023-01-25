NewsReal EstateCanadaMoneyCanada

Bank of Canada increases interest rate to 4.5%

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jan 25 2023, 3:11 pm
Bank of Canada increases interest rate to 4.5%
AevanStock / Shutterstock

After seven rate hikes last year, the Bank of Canada’s first interest rate update for 2023 is out.

The central bank announced another 25 basis-point increase on Wednesday at 10 am ET, taking the current interest rate from 4.25% to 4.5%.

Since the Consumer Price Index fell to 6.3% in December,  some experts had predicted a rate hold. Canadians are hoping this will be the last rate hike for a while, and only rate holds will follow for the rest of the year.

The Bank of Canada continues to say that these growing interest rates are a result of, and a remedy for, inflation. Some are skeptical, saying the Bank should allow enough time to let previous interest rate hikes help curb inflation. Others welcome these rate hikes.

What a 25-point increase means for you

According to Ratehub.ca’s mortgage payment calculator, a homeowner who put a 10% down payment on a $626,318 home with a five-year variable rate of 5.3% amortized over 25 years (total mortgage amount of $581,160) has a monthly mortgage payment of $3,480.

With the 25-basis point rate increase today, this homeowner’s variable mortgage rate will increase to 5.55% and their monthly payment will increase to $3,564.

This will result in the homeowner paying $84 more per month — or $1,008 per year — on their mortgage payments.

In this case, the home price of $626,318 is based on December 2022 averages calculated by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

Have rising interest rates impacted your decisions or aspirations about buying a home in Canada? Let us know in the comments.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Canada
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.