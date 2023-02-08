Bank of Canada says interest rate increases are "working," explains exactly how

The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate seven times last year, and this year has already witnessed one more rate hike.

The central bank’s interest rate stands at 4.5% right now, with the latest change coming in January. Throughout its rate hike updates, the Bank of Canada has cited inflation as the core reason for its decisions.

Homeowners and homebuyers have swallowed eight bitter pills since March 2022, paying a chunk of extra change on their mortgages. But have these rate increases actually helped Canadians the way they were supposed to?

Last year in June, Canada’s inflation rate peaked at a shocking 8.1%, breaking a 40-year record. By December, it dipped slightly to 6.3%, but that number is still quite high for people across the nation, many of whom are cutting corners in a bid to stay afloat and put food on the table.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addressed the country on Tuesday to explain how the Bank’s recent interest rate decisions are helping out.

“Our interest rate increases are working,” he said. “Canadians know inflation is high. But some may wonder why we’re fighting it with higher interest rates. Monetary policy — raising or lowering the policy interest rate or holding it steady — controls inflation. That’s our main job. We aim for inflation of 2% a year. It’s what we mean by price stability.”