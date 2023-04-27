Former "Jackass" star turns himself in to cops, threatens to sue his brother

Brandon “Bam” Margera turned himself in to authorities this morning after being on the run from state troopers since April 23.

He took to Instagram to claim the allegations against him are false and state his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against his brother, Jesse Margera.

Bam was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly assaulting Jesse and threatening to kill his family at their Philadelphia home.

Trooper Grothey announced on Twitter this morning that the manhunt had come to an end.

“Bam” Margera turned himself in this morning at PSP Avondale. He was fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned at District Court 15-3-04, where his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. The preliminary hearing is set for May 25 at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 27, 2023

Bam told followers on Instagram, “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later.”

“The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F**k him,” he added.

In Pennsylvania, a 302 is an involuntary commitment to an inpatient psychiatric unit.

But many concerned fans were not convinced by Bam’s side of the story.

“Bam seeing you the last few years spiral hurts me, I loved you so much as a kid. I hope you can fight your demons and get better for your sake, your kid’s sake, and your family’s sake. No one is against you, they want to help you,” one fan commented.

Others were not so sympathetic.

One commenter said, “Dude really needs to stop blaming everyone else for his problems. It’s ALWAYS someone else’s fault according to Bam.”

“It’s not defamation if it’s true. God forbid someone wants to help, starting to think you’re fr hopeless,” another user added.

Bam was a professional skateboarder and stunt performer before his rise to fame on the MTV show Jackass.

He is no stranger to legal action. When Bam was dropped from the fourth movie, Jackass Forever, due to reportedly breaching his contractual obligation to stay sober during production, he launched legal action against the team.

Bam’s struggles with alcohol and substance abuse disorder are well documented. He’s been in and out of rehab over the years and spoke publicly about his addiction.

He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and his family believes that along with other ongoing issues in his personal life, he may be struggling to manage a manic episode.