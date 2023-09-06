Five killed in horrifying elevator crash at high-end Bali resort

Editor’s note: This article contains details and videos that may be disturbing to some readers.

A regular work day turned into a tragedy after five tourism workers at a luxury Bali resort were killed after an elevator plunged down a ravine.

The Bali Sun reports that on Friday, September 1, five workers at the Ayuterra Ubud Resort in Gianyar Regency got on the outdoor elevator, also known as a funicular, that takes both guests and employees from the upper levels of the hotel down to a ravine where some facilities are located.

A video by Indonesian digital media company Detikcom shows the incident’s aftermath with people carrying orange body bags from the scene.

According to the investigation, a snapped cable sent the elevator plunging down the ravine. Two staff members died on the scene, and three died in hospital.

A two-minute clip shared on TikTok shows CCTV footage of the incident from different angles. The employees can be seen entering the open-air elevator, but moments later, the elevator zooms past cameras before it’s seen crashing into the hotel.

The victims were Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19.

Guest have been relocated as authorities investigate and community members mourn the loss.

Ubud Police Chief, Police Commissioner Made Uder said the tragedy should serve as a call to hotels and businesses to ensure that all health and safety protocols are in place.

“The steel swing rope was not strong enough to pull the weight upwards, which was quite heavy, and the safety wedge or brake did not function, so the elevator slid downwards at high speed so this accident could not be avoided,” Uder said during a press conference. “As a result, the five elevator passengers died.”

Linggawati Utomo, the owner of Ayuterra Ubud Resort, stated that the company would cover the victims’ funeral expenses, and their families would receive additional compensation.

Local entrepreneur and social justice activist Ni Luh Djelantik stated that the tragedy highlights the need for tourism companies to prioritize health and provide life insurance for their workers.