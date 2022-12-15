Tourists will not be affected by Indonesia's ban on sex outside marriage

Your baecation in Bali won’t be affected by Indonesia’s controversial ban on sex outside of marriage, officials confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster reassured tourists who are visiting and expats who live in Indonesia that they “would not need to worry” about being affected by the new criminal code that was approved on December 6.

He said that people can only be prosecuted for extramarital sex following a complaint from a parent, spouse, or child, reported Al Jazeera.

It’s a provision that was added to a draft of the legislation as a safeguard for “everyone’s privacy and comfortableness,” but still makes it easy for Indonesians to be prosecuted.

Koster added that there would be “no checks on marital statuses at tourist accommodations like hotels, villas, guest houses or spas, or inspections by public officials or community groups,” according to CNN.

The new criminal code will come into effect in three years and replaces the country’s old one from Dutch colonial times.

Officials previously stated that the new rules apply to both locals and foreigners, including on islands popular with tourists such as Bali.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors with our Balinese hospitality and advise all parties not to deliver misleading statements regarding the Indonesian criminal code that might disrupt Bali tourism,” responded Koster.

The new laws forbid extramarital sex and unmarried couples living together, both of which are punishable by jail time.

While these clarifications have been made, it’s important to note that the Southeast Asian country doesn’t recognize same-sex marriage, leaving members of the LGBTQSI+ community vulnerable to persecution.

Veronica Koman, a human rights lawyer with Amnesty International Australia, tweeted that the new criminal code is about more than just sex — saying it’s a “death knell” to democracy that transports Indonesia to the “dark ages.”

Been seeing way too many international coverage that focuses only on the criminalization of extramarital sex. The new criminal code is a death knell to democracy in Indonesia. Don’t belittle the problem because it’s harmful to us Indonesians. https://t.co/bngRpBZYkq — Veronica Koman 許愛茜 (@VeronicaKoman) December 6, 2022

“This violates people’s fundamental right to privacy,” Human Rights Watch’s Director of Asia Advocacy John Sifton told Daily Hive. “There is so much potential for abuse in the form of police extorting bribes… or just personal vendettas.”

The new legislation also includes punishment for insulting political leaders and expands on laws against blasphemy. In addition, it tightens restrictions on contraception and abortion.

Marilyne Guèvremont, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told Daily Hive the government is watching the developments related to the Indonesian criminal code closely.

“Canada believes that strong protection of the right to freedom of expression and the rights of women, girls and LGBTQSI+ communities are fundamental values that should never be undermined. Canada will always advocate for the rights of LGBTQSI+ communities, here at home and across the world.”

With files from Megan Devlin.