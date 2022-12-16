Balenciaga items found in sale bins after "bondage bears" fiasco (VIDEOS)

Balenciaga, the luxury fashion brand notorious for stirring up controversy, may have just pulled its last big stunt for a long, long time.

The label recently became a target of mass outrage after an ad campaign featuring small children holding teddy bears in bondage gear.

People were shocked to see the disturbing photoshoot that was meant to advertise bear-shaped handbags. Several celebrities cut ties with Balenciaga following the incident, and the brand apologized on Instagram, shifting the blame to set designers and not taking enough accountability.

Now, we’re seeing the impact of the sinister ad campaign in action.

Several people have seen Balenciaga items marked down heavily at stores, even strewn across sale racks carelessly, or shoved into clearance bins.

Former Too Hot To Handle contestant and TikToker Holly Scarfone posted a video showing a bunch of marked-down Balenciaga bags she saw at a Bloomingdale’s location. Though Scarfone is originally from Ontario, it is unclear where this particular store is.

“Never thought I’d see the day,” the model captioned her video.

Florida-based TikToker @st3vensuniverse also posted a clip filmed at Nordstrom, showing a ton of Balenciaga shoes — sneakers, heels, and everything in between — stocked on a clearance rack as well.

Another video shows a 50% off sale at fashion retailer Neiman Marcus.

Upon checking Nordstrom’s and Bloomingdale’s Canadian websites, Daily Hive found several fashion items from the brand on sale with major discounts.

And it’s not just flagship stores that have these discounts. Balenciaga’s own stores do too, and they look rather pitiful.

TikToker Hannah Emerson posted a video showing a “holiday sale” happening at a Balenciaga location inside what looks like a mall. There’s barely anyone in the dimly lit store — even the brand’s workers cannot be found in normal numbers.

The discounts are humongous, with up to 70% off certain items.

Is this the end of Balenciaga as a fashion house? Has cancel culture finally worked?

Let us know what you think, and whether you’d buy from Balenciaga after everything that’s happened, especially with hefty discounts.