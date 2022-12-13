7 last-minute holiday gifts you should NOT get the women in your life

Finding holiday gifts for the women in your life is seldom easy, especially when we wait until the last minute.

But just because something is difficult, it doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, sister, or mother, it’s important to remember that women do not appreciate meaningless gifts. Yes, it is the thought that counts, but they want something thoughtful — no matter the price tag. That may seem daunting, but if you just listen to her, she will give you plenty of hints.

You may not know exactly which holiday gift to get, but we’re here to remind you which ones are almost always a bad idea. So, unless she asked for a specific item, you should steer clear of any gifts in the following categories.

When she says “you shouldn’t have,” don’t let her mean it literally.

Cheap bath sets

Women will tell you that these fragrance-filled sets often do more harm than good. They will likely be stuffed in the back of the bathroom cupboard and remain there for an eternity.

Tickets to something you want to do

Does she really want to go to that hockey game? How do concert tickets for your favourite band benefit her?

Don’t be selfish.

Clothes

You might know what’s in her closet, but you probably don’t know her taste as well as you think you do.

Plus, if the piece doesn’t fit, one of you has to go through the ordeal of returning it to the store.

Fitness products

If she’s an athlete, this is fine. If not, it may be taken as an impolite insinuation. Don’t risk it.

Makeup

Go with a gift card instead.

Throw pillows

Unless personally selected by her, these big bulky pillows are usually a burden to receive since they probably don’t match her décor.

Cheap perfume/body sprays

A lady’s signature scent is a delicate thing. You probably won’t ace it at the pharmacy’s $19.99 counter.