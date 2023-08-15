21 back-to-school essentials for high school and university students

August is soon to “slip into a moment in time” (as Taylor Swift would sing), meaning the back-to-school season is just around the corner. With only four weeks left until class is back in session, we’ve rounded up some essentials for high school and college students including computers, stylish accessories, and some other practical gadgets, too.

Apple MacBook Air

Every student knows that a trusty laptop is absolutely essential. While we usually opt for the 13-inch option on the MacBook Air, the all-new 15-inch model ($1,749) is definitely the choice this year. Apple’s expansive updated version includes a Liquid Retina display while still staying lightweight for portability. The generous 18 hours of battery life also means you don’t need to worry about charging between classes, and is also 12x faster than the Intel-based MacBook Air thanks to the M2 chip. It comes in four finishes: starlight, space grey, silver and midnight.

The Apple Pencil

The 2nd generation of the Apple Pencil ($169) is available now and lets you kick it old school (pun intended) to the notebook and ink days. The digital accessory goes hand in hand with an iPad and allows the user to write, sketch, or illustrate whatever they desire. The Apple Pencil is also customizable with initials, emojis and more for a personalized touch.

SMEG Appliances

SMEG appliances are guaranteed to amp up your dorm room decor and add a little 1950s twist. The brand’s home accessories aren’t just beloved on Instagram for their stylish appearance but also for their longevity, meaning you’ll have these items far longer than just your college years. Our go-tos include the SMEG 50s Style Kettle ($250) and the SMEG 50s Style Toaster ($280).

Backpacks by BÉIS

Who says backpacks can’t be chic? Vancouver native Shay Mitchell has delivered again on multiple styles from her ever-popular BÉIS line with The Backpack ($118), which comes in the brand’s signature beige and black colours. Jam everything you need for a day of classes in this multi-functional bag, and keep the essentials handy in the front compartment zip to avoid digging around (we’ve all been there). The brand also has the sleeker Commuter Backpack ($118), which also has a compartment for a computer, an elastic key leash and a hidden water bottle pocket. This newly released style doubles as a travel backpack with a trolley pass-through that also serves as another pocket. Samsung’s GalaxyBuds2 Pro From bus rides to zooms and everything in between, every on-the-go student needs a functional pair of earbuds. Samsung’s GalaxyBuds2 Pro ($289.99) or the Galaxy Buds2 ($119) collections come in an array of cool pastel shades, including sage green (still a colour of the moment) and a pretty lavender or neutral shade if that’s preferred. YETI’s Water Bottles & Coffee Tumblers

Staying hydrated and caffeinated is a must on a busy school day — and YETI has a slew of on-the-go cups to fit both needs. The brand’s signature Rambler water bottle with a top handle will neatly fit into any bag and also comes in an array of sizes from 532 mL ($40), 769 mL ($50), to 1L ($65) and beyond. Comes with a built-in straw cap and keeps your water nice and cool. For coffee and tea lovers, there is also the Rambler with a Hotshot Cap ($35) or the mug-style with the Magslider lid ($35) to avoid any hot drink spills. GOODEE’s Stationary Essentials

Let’s face it, most in-class note-taking these days is done on our laptops — but a nice notebook is still essential for jotting down your day-to-day to-do lists. The A5 Hardcover Notebook by Karst ($25) at GOODEE fits the bill for being both practical and fashionable with tear-resistant and waterproof paper, all as a flat-lay binding design. These notebooks are also sustainable as they’re made from recycled stone, which is an eco-friendly alternative to pulp-based materials.

Desk by Sundays

Sundays prides itself on being a carefully curated collection of furniture pieces that is both timeless and modern. The Vancouver-based company’s all-wood Plane Desk ($1,790) is another great investment piece that you can use in your college years and beyond. The Utility Box ($190) neatly fits right into the desk for extra storage, cables or whatever you might need it for.

ALDO Shoes

ALDO has a style for just about every occasion in both their men’s and women’s offerings. The Montreal retailer has totally stepped up their game in recent years, particularly with styles like the Bigplan loafers ($95) — their take on the preppy Oxford lug sole style that has been reigning supreme for some time. On the men’s side, the sleek Montague high-top sneaker ($98) in cognac and black is an easy style that can seamlessly transition from daytime classes to an evening out.

Reformation Dresses Calling all the sorority gals: from rush to formals and beyond, you’ll need at least one easy dress to keep up with the Greek social calendar…particularly one you love, as those photos are going to be around for a long time. Instagram and TikTok fave Reformation has become the go-to dress shop for all occasions, and based on its timeless take — we can see why. A little black dress is our pick for a closet staple, particularly for its ability to be reworn and restyled — including the mini Alden Knit Dress ($188) and Cassi Knit Dress ($218). Ottoman by Article An ottoman is a go-to designer trick for seating in a small space, according to furniture company Article. The IG-worthy Maribo Ivory Bouclé Storage Ottoman ($249) is not only easy to match with its neutral tone, but it also pulls double duty with storage capacity. For a different vibe, the velvet, ’70s-inspired Pica model ($199) is another great, versatile option. Aritzia’s Sweatsuits Cozy joggers and crewnecks are a must for the back-to-school season — especially for when the weather cools down…this is Canada, after all. Aritzia has proven time and time again that it is the best in the game for sweatsuit collections, with different cuts, sizing variations, and tons of colour choices. This season, the Vancouver-based brand is playing off the cargo trend with lots of pocket play (see the Mega Cargo sweatpants, $85), or keep it sleek with the Cozy Fleece Perfect Sweatpants ($68) paired with the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt ($85) or whatever other style floats your boat.

Rhode Beauty’s Peptide Lip Set

We love an item that has a dual purpose. Keep your lips hydrated and glossy in class with Rhode Beauty’s viral Peptide Lip Set ($85), which includes Hailey Bieber’s most iconic skincare item. The set includes all four flavours of the Peptide Lip Treatment, including the rhode Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice and Unscented. Wear alone or over a liner or lipstick for a glazed finish.

Puffers by The North Face

Stay warm this fall with The North Face’s classic Nuptse Jacket — we’re especially vibing the 1996 retro version ($399) that comes in a slew of jazzy shades like baby blue and magenta, as well as classic black for men and women. For the Vancouverites, a rain jacket is also a must — the sleek Dryzzle FutureLight Parka ($359) is a worthy wardrobe add if you don’t already have one.

Bedding by Tuck

New year, new bedding. Tuck‘s Canadian co-founders Julia Reid and Hallie Gould took their love of textiles and interior design to their homegrown business, which led to their proprietary blend of organic cotton and sustainably sourced TENCEL™ Lyocell for their Crisp (percale) and Classic (sateen) collections. The use of TENCEL™ Lyocell is also sustainable, with a low environmental impact of production, reusing over 99% of solvents used in the extraction process. It is also great to sleep on as it’s soft and breathable. Stock up before the school year with their sheet bundles ($304), which come with a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases for the complete set in either collection.

Nanoleaf Lights

You’ve probably spotted these in the background of an influencer’s video. The custom modular Nanoleaf Lines (starting at $99.99) don’t just look cool for a bedroom or dorm accessory, but they also respond to music and sync with your other devices. With 16M colour combos and 60- or 90-degree variations, the Nanoleaf never gets boring. From a functionality POV, they also provide lighting for late-night study sessions.

Sweaters by Everlane

Everlane has gotten plenty of buzz for its ethical approach and transparency when it comes to the origins of its clothing. Fashion gals have also taken note of the quality and design, particularly when it comes to their wardrobe-building basics. While we love almost everything Everlane does, we can’t get enough of their sweaters this season — particularly the Organic Ribbed Turtleneck ($199) and the Organic Cotton Slim Crew Sweater ($152) in the women’s category. There are also plenty of styles for men, like the No-Sweat Ribbed Crew ($152) and the Felted Merino Hoodie ($199).

