21 back-to-school essentials for high school and university students

August is soon to “slip into a moment in time” (as Taylor Swift would sing), meaning the back-to-school season is just around the corner. With only four weeks left until class is back in session, we’ve rounded up some essentials for high school and college students including computers, stylish accessories, and some other practical gadgets, too.
Apple MacBook Air
Every student knows that a trusty laptop is absolutely essential. While we usually opt for the 13-inch option on the MacBook Air, the all-new 15-inch model ($1,749) is definitely the choice this year. Apple’s expansive updated version includes a Liquid Retina display while still staying lightweight for portability. The generous 18 hours of battery life also means you don’t need to worry about charging between classes, and is also 12x faster than the Intel-based MacBook Air thanks to the M2 chip. It comes in four finishes: starlight, space grey, silver and midnight.
The Apple Pencil
Glasses from Ollie Quinn
August is a great month to book that eye exam you’ve been putting off and also invest in a pair (or two) of new frames. Canadian-based Ollie Quinn offers stylish frames and contact lenses at a flat price through their 26 boutiques and online. While there’s a pair for everyone, we particularly love the ’70s-inspired Booley frame ($205) as well as the gold wire Percy style ($205). Best of all, students get 20% off eyewear with a valid school ID.
Skechers Sneakers
Walking from class to class definitely warrants a good pair of footwear. Stay practical and stylish with Skechers, who also just dropped their unexpected collab with the one-and-only Snoop Dogg. The rapper has a wide range of options with the California-based company, including his take on the brand’s Slip-Ins ($165) in premium leather for both men and women. The Y2K-inspired D’Lites ($95) remains a TikTok fave for their throwback style and all-day comfort.
SMEG Appliances
Backpacks by BÉIS
Who says backpacks can’t be chic? Vancouver native Shay Mitchell has delivered again on multiple styles from her ever-popular BÉIS line with The Backpack ($118), which comes in the brand’s signature beige and black colours. Jam everything you need for a day of classes in this multi-functional bag, and keep the essentials handy in the front compartment zip to avoid digging around (we’ve all been there). The brand also has the sleeker Commuter Backpack ($118), which also has a compartment for a computer, an elastic key leash and a hidden water bottle pocket. This newly released style doubles as a travel backpack with a trolley pass-through that also serves as another pocket.
Samsung’s GalaxyBuds2 Pro
From bus rides to zooms and everything in between, every on-the-go student needs a functional pair of earbuds. Samsung’s GalaxyBuds2 Pro ($289.99) or the Galaxy Buds2 ($119) collections come in an array of cool pastel shades, including sage green (still a colour of the moment) and a pretty lavender or neutral shade if that’s preferred.
YETI’s Water Bottles & Coffee Tumblers
Staying hydrated and caffeinated is a must on a busy school day — and YETI has a slew of on-the-go cups to fit both needs. The brand’s signature Rambler water bottle with a top handle will neatly fit into any bag and also comes in an array of sizes from 532 mL ($40), 769 mL ($50), to 1L ($65) and beyond. Comes with a built-in straw cap and keeps your water nice and cool. For coffee and tea lovers, there is also the Rambler with a Hotshot Cap ($35) or the mug-style with the Magslider lid ($35) to avoid any hot drink spills.
GOODEE’s Stationary Essentials
Desk by Sundays
ALDO Shoes
Reformation Dresses
Calling all the sorority gals: from rush to formals and beyond, you’ll need at least one easy dress to keep up with the Greek social calendar…particularly one you love, as those photos are going to be around for a long time. Instagram and TikTok fave Reformation has become the go-to dress shop for all occasions, and based on its timeless take — we can see why. A little black dress is our pick for a closet staple, particularly for its ability to be reworn and restyled — including the mini Alden Knit Dress ($188) and Cassi Knit Dress ($218).
Ottoman by Article
An ottoman is a go-to designer trick for seating in a small space, according to furniture company Article. The IG-worthy Maribo Ivory Bouclé Storage Ottoman ($249) is not only easy to match with its neutral tone, but it also pulls double duty with storage capacity. For a different vibe, the velvet, ’70s-inspired Pica model ($199) is another great, versatile option.
Aritzia’s Sweatsuits
Cozy joggers and crewnecks are a must for the back-to-school season — especially for when the weather cools down…this is Canada, after all. Aritzia has proven time and time again that it is the best in the game for sweatsuit collections, with different cuts, sizing variations, and tons of colour choices. This season, the Vancouver-based brand is playing off the cargo trend with lots of pocket play (see the Mega Cargo sweatpants, $85), or keep it sleek with the Cozy Fleece Perfect Sweatpants ($68) paired with the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt ($85) or whatever other style floats your boat.
Rhode Beauty’s Peptide Lip Set
We love an item that has a dual purpose. Keep your lips hydrated and glossy in class with Rhode Beauty’s viral Peptide Lip Set ($85), which includes Hailey Bieber’s most iconic skincare item. The set includes all four flavours of the Peptide Lip Treatment, including the rhode Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice and Unscented. Wear alone or over a liner or lipstick for a glazed finish.
Puffers by The North Face
Stay warm this fall with The North Face’s classic Nuptse Jacket — we’re especially vibing the 1996 retro version ($399) that comes in a slew of jazzy shades like baby blue and magenta, as well as classic black for men and women. For the Vancouverites, a rain jacket is also a must — the sleek Dryzzle FutureLight Parka ($359) is a worthy wardrobe add if you don’t already have one.
Bedding by Tuck
New year, new bedding. Tuck‘s Canadian co-founders Julia Reid and Hallie Gould took their love of textiles and interior design to their homegrown business, which led to their proprietary blend of organic cotton and sustainably sourced TENCEL™ Lyocell for their Crisp (percale) and Classic (sateen) collections. The use of TENCEL™ Lyocell is also sustainable, with a low environmental impact of production, reusing over 99% of solvents used in the extraction process. It is also great to sleep on as it’s soft and breathable. Stock up before the school year with their sheet bundles ($304), which come with a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases for the complete set in either collection.
Nanoleaf Lights
You’ve probably spotted these in the background of an influencer’s video. The custom modular Nanoleaf Lines (starting at $99.99) don’t just look cool for a bedroom or dorm accessory, but they also respond to music and sync with your other devices. With 16M colour combos and 60- or 90-degree variations, the Nanoleaf never gets boring. From a functionality POV, they also provide lighting for late-night study sessions.
Sweaters by Everlane
Everlane has gotten plenty of buzz for its ethical approach and transparency when it comes to the origins of its clothing. Fashion gals have also taken note of the quality and design, particularly when it comes to their wardrobe-building basics. While we love almost everything Everlane does, we can’t get enough of their sweaters this season — particularly the Organic Ribbed Turtleneck ($199) and the Organic Cotton Slim Crew Sweater ($152) in the women’s category. There are also plenty of styles for men, like the No-Sweat Ribbed Crew ($152) and the Felted Merino Hoodie ($199).