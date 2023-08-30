Shop smarter, not harder: Back-to-school money-saving tips

It’s less than a week until school starts, and now is the time to stock up on your back-to-school supplies.

One in four Canadians will be going for back-to-school shopping this year, according to a report by the Retail Council of Canada. The survey lists stationery to be the top spending category, followed by clothing. It also reports that over 15% of Canadians will make their purchases one week or less before the start of school.

Here are some tips on how to avoid overspending on your back-to-school shopping spree.

Scout, list, and budget

Look around your home and find out what you already have and what you can reuse. Once you’ve done that, make a list of what you need to buy. It helps to make a budget for each category and stick to it, which will prevent you from overspending.

Buy school supplies in bulk

Buying one-off school supplies from bookstores may be an expensive and indulgent expenditure, but they can set your budget back quite a bit. Getting school supplies from Walmart, Staples, or Real Canadian Superstore in bulk before school starts will help you save money throughout the year (and probably a while after that).

Thrift outfits

Thrifting is the trend nowadays, and what better time to thrift outfits than back-to-school season? Denim, jackets, outerwear, bags, and accessories are great options to look for at thrift stores and online platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark, and Karrot. Room decor like flower vases, photo frames, candles, and paintings also make amazing thrift finds.

Use student discounts on gadgets and tech

Buying new tech as a student drills a big hole in the pocket, and you shouldn’t have to pay full price for it. Make use of student discounts available on Unidays, Best Buy and Apple to save some big bucks on tech. You can even buy refurbished devices at Best Buy, eBay and Refurbished.ca.

Don’t pay full price for furniture

It takes hundreds to buy new tables, couches, and chairs to furnish a new house. If you are a university student moving out to a place of your own, look at eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Karrot, and Buy Nothing groups on Facebook for cheap or free second-hand furniture. You may even be able to find kitchen appliances in good condition at super cheap prices.

What are some ways you save money during back-to-school season? Let us know in the comments.