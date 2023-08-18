20 back-to-school essentials for elementary school kids

Summer break is a kid’s dream — but those laissez-faire afternoons filled with video games, popsicles and bike rides are soon going to be over for your little ones.

From backpacks to running shoes, cool lunch kits, and more, we’ve rounded up some must-haves for elementary school kids before school is back in session.

Smallbirds Shoes from Allbirds

Allbirds has become a fave for adults for their lightweight and comfortable designs — and the innovative company has styles for your little kids, too. You can feel good about purchasing the sustainable Smallbirds Wool Runners ($80), which are made from ZQRx Regenerative Wool Material that aims to help reverse climate change through practices that restore and preserve nature. These day-to-day shoes are also easy to put on with elastic laces and best of all, they’re machine washable — so no need to worry about trying to keep these clean. Comes in sizes 5T-1oT.

The Kidreel Tow Rope

This Kickstarter success story will make biking with your kids to school an absolute breeze. The Kid Reel tow rope ($66) is a simple but brilliantly designed reel that mounts onto your kids’ bike, automatically rewinding so you can tow them in when you need to. Available online with shipping to Canada.

LittleHippo’s Mella Clock

This next-generation alarm clock isn’t just for telling time and waking up — it’s also a sleep trainer (parents, this is the essential you didn’t know you needed… especially on weekends). The LittleHippo MELLA Ready to Rise™ ($69.99) uses colours and facial expressions to teach your kid both when it’s time for bed AND when it’s ready to wake up. For example, closed eyes mean bedtime, a yellow glow means the day is starting and green means it’s time to wake up! There are also lots of sleep sound options and night light shades to make the Mella totally customizable. Available at Indigo.

Jan & Jul’s Waterproof Accessories

Rainy season is only a few weeks away, especially for Canadians on the west coast. Get prepared with Jan & Jul’s waterproof essentials, which are all ethically produced by Vancouver’s own Florence Luo. The 100% waterproof Kids Shell jacket ($69.99) comes in an array of colors and patterns and is made out of a breathable, non-toxic fabric that’s PVC and fluorine-free. This one also includes a few additional nifty features, such as safety reflective stripes and an adjustable hood. Pairs perfectly with the Waterproof Mittens ($26.99) which are insulated for warmth and easy to slip on.

School Supplies from Indigo

Supplies are perhaps the most fun items to shop for when it comes to back-to-school season. Indigo has an array of items that kids in all age groups will need, including graphite pencils, all the pens you could dream of, and plenty of fun notebooks from Wonder Co. ($6.99). The Desk Essentials by Beacon Craft ($9.99) also caught our eye with a Barbie pink twist on basic tools like scissors, a tape dispenser, paper clips, and more (also comes in blue). For your littlest ones, there are also lots of options for coloring like scented markers and classic Crayola Crayons ($2.99).

ON Running Shoes

For the switch-up before PE class or sports practice. The insanely popular Swiss-based ON has applied its high-tech designs to two styles for your ultra-active kids. For kids aged 4-8. there’s The Cloud Play ($129.99), a lightweight design made for growing feet to run, jump and do all the things in between. For ages 8-15, there’s also The Cloud Sky ($139.99), inspired by the adult shoe of the same name but tailored to kids and teens.

Herschel Backpacks Vancouver-based Herschel still dominates in the backpack scene — and for good reason. Their tried and true Heritage Backpack remains a favorite for kids of all ages, and recently underwent a sustainable makeover: as part of the recent launch of Herschel’s New Classics, the bags are now made out company’s EcoSystem™ fabric and liner, which is made from 100% recycled post-consumer water bottles. The Heritage Backpack comes in various sizes based on the age of your child, including the Kids size in Paint Palette for 3-7-year-olds, as well as the Youth Size for ages 8-12 in our fave, the Reflecting Pond. Outside of their durability, Herschel bags come with zippered front pockets, and a water bottle pocket for additional functionality. As usual with Herschel, there’s no shortage of colours and patterns to pick from. Temu’s Art Frames for Kids For the crafty kids. These fun frames from Temu ($6.48) help kids and parents hold onto precious art class memories by allowing you to frame them as well as turn various pieces of your kids’ work into a collage. The simple and sleek design also makes these easy to match in any room, whether you want to hang them in the kitchen, living room, or your little one’s room. The Yoto Player (3rd Generation) The Yoto Player‘s third generation ($149.99) has landed. Designed for ages 3-12+, this fun electronic accessory is the ultimate alternative to handing over your own iPhone with built-in kid-friendly audio. With safety in mind, the screen-free Yoto includes no camera or microphone — and focuses on educational and inspiring audio to encourage learning, play, and listening rooted in the Montessori principles of education. The company also just announced its first partnership with Universal Music to bring an approved selection of its catalogue of tunes to the Yoto audience. Gap Kids x LoveShackFancy Your little girl will be the darling of the playground in this sweet collaboration. Ciara and her kids Future and Sienna co-star in the campaign for LoveShackFancy’s first-ever line with Gap Kids, which takes the feminine brand’s vintage and floral DNA to some of Gap’s most iconic designs: think flower denim, jean dresses with ruffles and our fave, the floral printed sweatsuits. Available in-store and online for boys and girls via Gap Kids, and for adults via Gap. Apple’s iPad Mini Ah, the holy grail of tablets. Every kid knows how to use an iPad thanks to mom and dad’s iPhone, making it an easy addition for learning support. Apple’s latest edition of the iPad mini ($679) features an all-new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen, vastly improving the display and text from past models. Kids can use the iPad mini on a day-to-day basis for a variety of tasks, including Googling, calculating, and more. There are plenty of educational apps that parents can also download to help improve reading, practice math, or even writing using the Apple Pencil. If your kid already has an iPad, London Drugs also offers a tech trade-in program for credit towards an upgrade — or there’s also the option to purchase a cheaper refurbished model. Lego’s DREAMZzz LEGO is more than just a toy — but also an exercise for the brain. The timeless toy brand, which is beloved by kids and adults, has officially launched the first physical play experiences from LEGO® DREAMZzz™ — an all-new theme that brings to life the creativity of children’s dreams through an epic new content series and product range. With content broadcast in 38 languages, DREAMZzz is the largest launch in LEGO history. Lee Valley Accessories Lee Valley is a one-stop shop when it comes to all the little things to stay organized in class. Our first picks are the Key Tags (Pack of 10) ($6.50) and the IdentiKey Covers ($4.95), which take the stress out of name-labeling items — and help to avoid any mix-ups with other kids’ items. For lunchtime, the Reusable Silicone Bags ($12.50) and the Insulated Tumbler ($18.50) help keep meals sustainable by avoiding single-use items. Beis Lunch Kits Shay Mitchell’s Beis launched the perfect kids line this year, complete with a Lunch Kit (on sale for $36.34) in two colorways: the bright lavender with orange trim, and the lime citron with bright blue accents. True to Beis fashion, the lunch kits aren’t just a fun pop of color, but ultra-functional with a dual wrap-around zip closure, elastic mesh water bottle pocket, a wipeable compartment that’s insulated, and an interior name label. Available via Revolve. Roots Sweatsuits Comfy sweats are a must during the fall and winter months. There’s no shortage of styles from Canadian label Roots, which leans into their heritage with multiple colorways of their signature Cooper Kanga hoodie ($58) — including a 50th-anniversary edition. The matching Cooper Sweatpants ($48) complete the look, or for the warm month of September, there are also plenty of sweat short options.

B Yoga’s B Mat Mini For a parents and kids yoga session. B Yoga has designed a mini-version of their classic yoga mat, the B Mat Mini, ($68) made just for kids that measure 55” X 23”. Made out of 100% rubber, this one is ultra-durable with superior grip to help your kids get into their flow right along with you. Olly Vitamins for Kids Olly has a range of vitamins and supplements for kids to help keep your mini-me healthy. The vitamin gummy brand’s Kids Multi + Probiotic ($19.99) is a fun and easy way for your kids to get their daily dose of Vitamins A, C, D, E, Bs, and Zinc to help them thrive. The cherry berry Kids Immunity ($23.99) is also a good one to have on hand heading into the cooler months for that additional Vitamin C to keep bugs at bay.

Pandora’s Moments Small Bag Charm Holder

For the Pandora-loving mom that loves to match — but also keep it practical. The Pandora Moments Small Bag Charm Holder ($80) is a sweet sterling silver bag charm with a large lobster clasp, making this chic accessory easy to attach to just about anything. Little ones will love the charms for a whimsical accessory, while your older elementary kids can use it for keys or attach a wallet, an ID lanyard, or whatever else they want to keep handy.