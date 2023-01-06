Several baby teethers recalled nationwide due to suffocation hazard (PHOTOS)

Health Canada is recalling a bunch of Mombella brand baby teethers for not meeting the safety requirements set by the government.

The health agency’s sampling and evaluation program tested the baby teethers and determined that they qualified as pacifiers but did not meet the Pacifiers Regulations of Canada.

The Mombella Mini Mushroom Soothing Teether is made of silicone and sold in the colours green, blue, and pink.

“The guard or shield of the pacifier can block the airway of the user, posing a suffocation hazard to young babies and children,” officials wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Products affected by the recall can be identified using lot codes at the bottom of the retail packaging.

If yours matches any of the following lot codes, you are advised to immediately stop using it and dispose of the product.

Thus far, the company has not received any reports of injuries or incidents related to the baby teethers in Canada.

If you want to see whether your child’s pacifier is safe as per Health Canada regulations, click here.