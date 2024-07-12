We asked Western Canada’s newest internet provider about its affordable services

We all know that finding accessible internet providers across Western Canada isn’t an easy task. But now, there is a new solution users can check out. Built upon the “Same Internet, Better Price” ethos, Babbl is here to shake up the game.

On a mission to provide reliable and accessible internet across the BC and Alberta, we sat down with the President of Babbl Communications Ltd., Jason Speers, to get a better look at the company and how it’s creating happier internet surfers every day.

Meet Babbl President Jason Speers

The origin story of Babbl is quite simple. While witnessing the lack of dependable services across BC, Jason Speers, a longtime telecommunications professional, set out to create a network that delivers seamless communication and connection.

“There is obviously a lack of competition, specifically in Western Canada, when it comes to wireline home internet services. There is also the frustration when dealing with the current providers: long hold times, mysterious charges, constant increase in pricing, and the run around when trying to reduce your bill or even cancel the service,” Speers tells Daily Hive.

As he puts it, these “Cracks in the customer service experience” inspired him and thus, Babbl was born. Now, Babbl strives to be the link that connects people, communities, and businesses with sincerity.

What’s different about Babbl is that it’s a third-party ISP, which uses the existing cable infrastructure to move internet traffic from home to the Babbl network. Babbl then drives that traffic to its end destination. If that’s a little bit hard to understand, just think of it like this: Babbl offers the same internet but at a better price, and keeps it simple.

And since Babbl is a 100% digital company, they pass on the cost savings to customers while delivering the same speed as competitors. Babbl also cares more about affordable internet than driving up prices.

“We are a private company, which means that we are not obligated to drive shareholder value — we are not in this game to gauge our customers,” Speers explains.

Let’s talk about the deals.

Whether you are a remote worker, gamer, or occasional streamer — there’s a Babbl plan for everyone. With four different data options, customers won’t ever pay more than $89 monthly, with its most affordable plan priced at $39 monthly. With no contracts and a No-Hassle Cancellation Policy, it couldn’t be easier to switch to Babbl.

As Speers puts it, Babbl promises “No surprise billing and no run around if you are looking to change your internet package or simply cancel the service.” Plus, Babbl reps can be accessed through SMS, with an almost immediate response and no hold times — something you can’t say about… you know who.

Some of Babbl’s standout offers include the Internet 100 for $49/month, which is by far the best seller, according to Speers, who also cautions against being pushed into paying more for “bigger speeds, even when you don’t need it.”

“We are trying to bring home internet prices down for Canadians. We cannot continue to pay some of the highest prices in the world for such a vital service. These are tough times for all Canadians as we continue to battle inflation and higher prices for essential needs,” he said.

Heading into the future

As Babbl continues to expand and grow, the company’s messaging has not changed one bit. With the commitment to fast, reliable, and accessible service, Babbl is on a mission to change home internet for all of Western Canada.

“We started the company on the back of ‘Same Internet – Better Price – Simple Everything’ and that hasn’t changed as we continue to grow and evolve. Internally our systems have improved in an effort to better service our customers and externally we continue to move into new regions offering the same internet at a better price,” Speers explained.

What’s not to love?

Switch to Babbl today

Now that you have the rundown on Babbl, it’s time to switch providers and get the exact same internet you’re used to, at a better price. It’s not too good to be true, we promise!

Hop on over to the Babbl website to learn more, explore its offerings, and pick an accessible internet plan that floats your boat. Happy web surfing!