"A hard nope": Awkward airplane seats leave the internet stunned (VIDEO)

Sitting beside someone you don’t know on a plane can sometimes be awkward. But having to sit facing other passengers is definitely worse.

It might seem strange, but that’s something TikToker Meghan Homme experienced on a recent flight, and she shared just how odd it was in a now-viral video.

In the clip, Homme takes a selfie video of her seated on the plane.

“I’ve never seen this on a plane before,” she wrote in an on-screen caption.

She then turns her camera around to reveal the seats on this plane face each other.

In the comments, Homme said she was flying on a regional Swedish airline.

The video has racked up almost eight million views and thousands of comments.

Most folks in the comments seem completely taken aback by the strange seating arrangement.

“Absolutely not. I’ll swim,” said one TikTok user.

“Like what’s the reason for that. Whose idea [is this] and who accepted this idea,” said another.

“That’s a hard nope for me. These airlines are too much anymore. Pay for seats you may or may not get. Possibly no refund… it’s a damn game!!” reads one comment.

Seating on planes can be a hot-button topic. With most airlines having seats face forward, it can leave for little legroom and cramped spacing in the economy section.

And in Homme’s video, the seating arrangement allows passengers to sit without worrying about the seat in front of them reclining and reducing their legroom space.

