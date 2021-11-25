A&W Canada is having a BOGO free Beyond Meat Burger deal next month

What’s better than a free burger? A&W Canada has teamed up with Beyond Meat for a BOGO deal promotion for one day only.

On December 1, customers will be able to try a free Beyond Meat Burger as part of their buy-one-get-one deal at all A&W locations across Canada.

The promotion will run on December 1 from 11 am to midnight while supplies last.

If you haven’t tried the Beyond Meat burger, now is your chance!