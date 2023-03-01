Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun might've broken up nearly one year after Paris engagement

It looks like Canadian punk princess Avril Lavigne may have broken up with musician Derek Ryan Smith aka Mod Sun, less than a year after the couple got engaged in Paris.

The engagement happened on March 27, 2022, and Lavigne broke the news on her Instagram, posting photos of herself wearing a ring with a gigantic heart-shaped rock.

Now, fans and followers of both celebrities are speculating that their relationship may have reached its end, and some credible sources have confirmed it, too.

Lavigne posted photos from Paris Fashion Week on her Instagram on Tuesday. Commenters noted that they could not see her engagement ring in any of the images from the event or in other recent photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Mod Sun also posted a picture of himself on Tuesday looking rather pensive. It was paired with a cryptic caption.

“In one week, my entire life completely changed…” he began. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mod Sun (@modsun)

Followers’ comments on both stars’ posts allude to a breakup, and neither has corrected them.

A week ago, insiders close to the couple spoke to People about the rumours. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” one of the sources said.

Mod Sun’s representative also confirmed to People that the couple broke up in February when Mod embarked on a music tour.