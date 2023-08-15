Avril Lavigne to receive one of Canada's highest honours

Avril Lavigne is joining the ranks of Céline Dion, Michael Bublé and Jim Carrey, securing a spot on Canada’s most illustrious street.

The country’s pop-punk princess has been named a Canada’s Walk of Fame inductee for its 25th anniversary.

“For 25 years, Canada’s Walk of Fame has celebrated more than 200 Inductions, recognizing some of the most accomplished, influential, and inspiring trailblazers, record-breakers, change-makers, and superstars of the world – whom we are so fortunate and proud to call as Canadians,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, in a statement.

Lavigne is an inductee under the Arts and Entertainment “pillar of excellence.”

“Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture,” says Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The “Complicated” singer has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations for her iconic discography.

She’s also received eight Juno Awards and was the guest of honour at this year’s show.

It’s been a long time coming for the Belleville, Ontario, native. Last year, Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and commemorated it by honouring her younger self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Other new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame include the co-founders of Roots Canada and Indigenous actor Tantoo Cardinal.

The Oilers’ Connor McDavid was also inducted into the Walk of Fame earlier this May.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes the significant impact of Canadian accomplishments. It provides the foremost national platform to celebrate achievement in Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Athletics, Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Humanitarianism, and Science, Technology & Innovation.

The annual star-studded Canada’s Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration will occur in Toronto on December 2.

Canada’s Walk of Fame can be found in Toronto at 68-66 Simcoe Street.

With files from Laine Mitchell