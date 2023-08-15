Last batch of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets in Canada are out and so many people are waitlisted

It’s heartbreak for many Canadian Taylor Swift fans hoping to catch the Eras Tour in Toronto next year, with many people receiving waitlist emails with the RBC Avion Rewards sale.

Many fans came out of the presales for the six November 2024 shows last week empty-handed, while resellers seemed to come out on top. Not even an hour after the sale started, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

There was so much “Bad Blood” that a petition was started by Swifties demanding change to Ticketmaster policies.

RBC was previously announced as the official ticket-access partner for the Eras Tour’s six Toronto dates, and if you were lucky enough to sign up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration, the emails started landing in fans’ inboxes around 6 pm ET today.

Unfortunately, the string of hits seems to keep coming for fans of the “Cruel Summer” singer, with Swifties flocking to social media to share that they had been waitlisted.

Waitlisted twice now. Was hoping the annual fee for my avion might be instantly worth it haha. 😭 see you some other time Taylor! #ErasTourToronto — Dr. Hillary Butler ︽✵︽ (@PetDocHill) August 15, 2023

waitlisted AGAIN (RBC Avion) for Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto… this is getting so unfair, been waiting since 2006 to see her in concert😭 #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour — noémie 🌿 (@itsnoemie) August 15, 2023

Nah cause I didn’t even get the Avion presale. Waitlisted twice for the era’s tour. Honestly I hate being Canadian right now. Like you’re telling me I can’t see Taylor Swift in her era’s?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/rcybMW7Wrh — Mars✨(Taylor’s Version) (@perksofexisting) August 15, 2023

Works at RBC, signs up for Avion, still waitlisted for Taylor 🙃 — Val ☁ (@valaweee) August 15, 2023

awww shitttt here was go again – waitlisted for toronto eras tour AGAIN 😭 rbc avion did not pull through for me or my friends pic.twitter.com/ZdICN5JkU2 — Kate (taylor’s version) (@KateTrinnell) August 15, 2023

Well… I won’t be seeing Taylor Swift next year. Waitlisted for both regular ticket sales and exclusive Avion sales. I’m devastated…. pic.twitter.com/Q1KhJYikM3 — Olivia (@speedybeee) August 15, 2023

Waitlisted for the RBC Avion Rewards presale for the Taylor Swift concert as well. This is honestly so ridiculous lmao Why is it this hard to MAYBE have the POTENTIAL to POSSIBLY spend hundreds on a ticket to a concert ?! — Ryan Hancock (@ryanhancock9) August 15, 2023

I GOT WAITLISTED FOR AVION REWARDS SJDKKSKSKDKDM I AM JUST A GIRL WHO WANTS TO SEE TAYLOR WHY AM I BEING WAITLISTED — belle !? needs toronto eras tix 🙏 (@90spolaroid) August 15, 2023

Those that did get lucky enough to receive a code will now battle for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, and purchases are limited to four per person.

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage in Toronto on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Rumours are also flying about the prospect of Swift making a pit stop in Vancouver in early 2025, and for Swift fans across Canada, fingers are crossed for it being true.

