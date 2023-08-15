Taylor Swift fans in Canada have one last chance at Eras Tour tickets

It’s been a rough Eras Tour for Canadian Taylor Swift fans, but there is still one last chance to get tickets for her six Toronto shows in 2024 with RBC Avion Rewards.

Many fans came out of the presales last week empty-handed, while resellers seemed to come out on top. Not even an hour after the sale started, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

There was so much “Bad Blood” that a petition was even started by Swifties demanding change to Ticketmaster policies.

RBC was previously announced as the official ticket access partner for the Eras Tour’s six Toronto dates, and if you were lucky enough to sign up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration, you better start refreshing your email!

The Avion Rewards page says if you are selected to purchase Taylor Swift tickets, you will receive an email directly from Ticketmaster with your unique pre-sale access code on August 15.

You will also be notified that you are either selected or waitlisted and neither registration nor selection guarantees that you will receive tickets.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per person.

RBC added on X that emails from Ticketmaster for the Avion Rewards opportunity are expected to begin around 7 pm EST.

Hi there – Emails from Ticketmaster for the Avion Rewards opportunity are expected to begin at approx. 7:00 PM EST today (August 15) ^S — RBC (@RBC) August 15, 2023

You might also like: Taylor Swift rumoured to be bringing Eras Tour to Vancouver

We saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and here's an honest review (PHOTOS)

"Everything revolves around Toronto": Taylor Swift fans are not loving the Canadian Eras Tour dates

Rumours are also flying about the prospect of Swift making a pit stop in Vancouver in early 2025, and for Swift fans across Canada, fingers are crossed for it being true.

Are you trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour in Toronto? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Isabelle Docto