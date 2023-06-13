Average hourly salary vs. minimum wage: Here's what Canadians are earning

It might be surprising, but according to Statistics Canada, people across the country are earning well above minimum wage.

Even with pay bumps from the federal and (some) provincial governments, experts have said the minimum wage in Canada is simply not considered a living wage.

However, according to Statistics Canada, the average hourly wages among employees across the provinces and territories in May 2023 show people seem to be doing well.

BC

For example, the average earner in BC is making more than double the minimum wage.

BC even had the highest year-over-year increase (7%), as the average British Columbian made $31.97 an hour.

This past May, British Columbians made about $34.21 per hour. During that month, the lowest-paid workers in BC were earning a minimum wage of $15.65.

The minimum wage was increased on June 1 to $16.75. Before the hike, the province already had the highest minimum wage in Canada of all provinces, excluding territories.

BC does still fall short of a living wage in Metro Vancouver, which is $24.08 per hour.

Alberta

Meanwhile, in Alberta, the average hourly salary in May was $34.63.

The last time Alberta raised its minimum wage was in June 2019 to $15 an hour.

Last May, people in the province, on average, earned $33.65 an hour. This is a 2.9% year-over-year change, the country’s lowest increase.

According to Alberta Living Wage Network coordinator Ryan Lacanilao, the living wage rates are between $19.65 and $22.50 per hour.

Ontario

Ontario and Canada had the same average hourly wage year-over-year increase.

There was a 5.1% increase in Ontario as the hourly wage raised from $32.60 to $34.27 on average.

The last time Ontario raised the minimum wage was in October 2022 to $15.50 an hour.

As of 2022, the living wage rate is as low as $18.05 in London, Ontario, and as high as $23.15 an hour in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the Ontario Living Wage Network.

Canada wide

Across the country, the average hourly wage among Canadian employees in May 2023 was $33.25.

This year, federally regulated private-sector employees received a one-dollar pay increase ($15.55 to $16.65 per hour).

The Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said this increase was to keep pace with inflation, which rose by 6.8% in 2022.

Here is a chart of the average hourly wage breakdown in May 2023 and 2022 for the whole country:

Average hourly wage Province May 2022 May 2023 Year-over-Year % change Canada $31.64 $33.25 5.1% Alberta $33.65 $34.63 2.9% Ontario $32.60 $34.27 5.1% Quebec $30.62 $32.27 5.4% Saskatchewan $30.40 $31.32 3.0% British Columbia $31.97 $34.21 7.0% Manitoba $27.84 $29.23 5.0% New Brunswick $27.02 $28.85 6.8% Nova Scotia $27.48 $28.32 3.1% Prince Edward Island $26.27 $27.64 5.2% Newfoundland and Labrador $28.67 $31.01 8.2%

With files from Amir Ali and Isabelle Docto