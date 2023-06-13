Family and friends mourn Australian woman found dead in BC wilderness

The family and friends of a 25-year-old Australian woman are mourning after she was found dead near a BC trail.

On Monday, Janet Hamilton, the woman’s housemate, shared a post on Facebook that said she hadn’t seen Julia-Mary Lane (who goes by JM) since Saturday afternoon.

“I’m wondering if anyone ran across her while hiking?” she asked online. “She came to Kimberley from Canmore just for a week, with plans to hike most days.”

Hamilton said she spoke with Lane’s family, who were all very worried.

“Disappearing like this is completely out of character for JM. They are normally in contact with her daily and have not heard from her since Saturday morning,” the housemate added.

Later on Monday, Lane’s brother Conor shared an update from the family, who confirmed his sister was found dead.

“We have lost our beautiful baby girl, Julia-Mary RIP, in an unfortunate hiking accident,” his post reads.



According to RCMP, the Kimberley department was alerted of the missing 25-year-old woman by her concerned roommate Sunday after she didn’t hear back from Lane on Saturday.

Officers found Lane’s vehicle parked near Bear Lake, and Search and Rescue, RCMP’s Police Dog Services, and a drone were used to search for Lane.

“Unfortunately, searchers found the woman, deceased,” RCMP confirmed, adding that the death is not considered suspicious but appears accidental.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP added.

BC Coroner Service is now investigating the matter.