The “land down under” is a dream destination that tops the bucket lists of many, and it’s not hard to see why. Both Australia and New Zealand offer an abundance of excitement and adventure, making them popular destinations for travellers from all over the world.

Australia is perhaps best known for its awe-inspiring coastlines and idyllic beaches, as well as its vibrant cities that offer a plethora of exciting opportunities. Meanwhile, New Zealand presents a picturesque paradise full of lush rainforests, glistening lakes, and endless outdoor activities.

Each destination has its own unique allure, but both will leave you enthralled by the wonders of nature, the diversity of landscapes, the hospitality of locals, and captivating cultural encounters.

With the dream of a journey across the world on our minds, we've teamed up with Flight Centre, Travel New Zealand, and Tourism Australia to bring you five of the most exciting destinations to check out on your next bucket-list vacation.

There’s always something going on in Sydney, making it the perfect place to immerse yourself in the big city lifestyle with a tropical twist.

Spend your days exploring numerous bustling bars, cafes, and restaurants, or stroll the iconic harbourfront (and don’t forget to snap a selfie with the Syndey Opera House!). When the sun sets, dive into the city’s incredible nightlife scene and create unforgettable memories.

Sydney also boasts some of the most well-known and pristine Australian beaches, such as the world-famous Bondi Beach. Here, you can relax on golden sands, take a swim in clear turquoise waters, or seize the opportunity to live like a local Aussie by going for a surf.

Melbourne, one of Australia’s largest and most cosmopolitan cities, offers excitement around every corner. The city is known for its famous laneways, where visitors can spend hours strolling and discovering charming stores, street art, and unique small businesses.

Here, you’ll find a thriving arts and culture scene. Check out renowned galleries like The National Gallery of Victoria, experience history and hear the stories of some of Australia’s most notorious criminals at the Old Melbourne Gaol, or check out any of the numerous musicals and theatre productions throughout the city.

If you want to experience an adventure like no other, take a cruise along one of the world’s most scenic coastal drives — the Great Ocean Road. The official starting point of the iconic road is just one-hour outside the city. This is a great chance to experience the area’s rugged beauty, as you’ll discover rocky cliffs, green countryside, secret beaches, native wildlife, and more.

Cairns is a nature lover’s dream come true — think tropical rainforests, cascading waterfalls, beautiful beaches, and outdoor adventure galore.

There are a multitude of ways to explore its natural beauty. You can head out on one of the many hiking and walking trails scattered throughout Cairns, visit the nearby Daintree National Park (one of the largest tropical rainforests in Australia), or take a trip on the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway and watch lush greenery and wildlife from above.

The area is also home to the Great Barrier Reef, which is a must-see for any visitor to the area. Snorkelling or scuba-diving is the best way to see this wonder and get up close and personal with marine life. But if underwater exploring is not for you, you can still see it all by hopping aboard a glass-bottom boat tour.

The city of Auckland on New Zealand’s North Island offers a plethora of incredible experiences for all kinds of travellers. Climb the 328-metre Sky Tower for a breathtaking view of the city, learn about Māori culture at local museums, head out on a harbour cruise, or take a day trip to Auckland Centennial Park — home to the iconic Karekare Beach and the Waitakere Falls.

This multicultural city is also a must-visit for foodies, offering some of the finest fusion cuisine in the world. With sophisticated waterfront restaurants, quirky eateries, and classic fast food, it’s got a culinary scene that’s sure to impress. Another way to sample Kiwi cuisine is by picking up ingredients at one of the many local food markets and making your own meal.

No trip to Auckland is complete without trying a proper New Zealand coffee (the locals love a cup of joe), so be sure to stop by some of the incredible cafes for your caffeine fix.

Located on the gorgeous shores of Lake Wakatipu, an ever-popular destination, Queenstown is the place for thrill-seekers located on the gorgeous shores of Lake Wakatipu. As a resort town, it’s literally designed to take you from one amazing experience to the next — no matter what time of the year you visit.

The town is surrounded by dramatic hills, mountain ranges, and lakes, so there are endless opportunities for hiking, wildlife watching, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more. If you’d prefer something a little more chill, you can take a stroll through the peaceful Queenstown Gardens and see some native flora and fauna.

If you’re a winter sports lover, you won’t want to miss The Remarkables. This beautiful mountain range features some of the best slopes in New Zealand, with terrain and facilities for both seasoned pros and first-timers.

