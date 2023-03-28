Another broadcaster is leaving CTV and people have questions

One of CTV’s most familiar faces, Austin Delaney, is officially retiring after a 40-year journalism career spanning from radio to television.

Although many congratulated the 72-year-old Delaney on his retirement, others were quick to compare his departure to that of former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme, which in turn resurfaced debates around ageism and sexism in the workplace.

During Monday’s six-o-clock newscast, Delaney announced that his final day at CTV would be on Friday.

“It’s time to go. I’m, I’d said, young enough, at heart, in good health, and I’m looking forward to it, I feel good about it. I’m at peace,” he revealed during the on-air announcement.

“I’m just going to chill a little bit for the first little while, I’m going to treat it like it’s a vacation, and get used to retirement. I’ve been getting up doing news for 40 years; it’s time to take a break and do some other stuff, do some travelling.”

Although many individuals were sorry to see Delaney go, others alleged that while the veteran journalist was awarded the opportunity to retire, LaFlamme was never offered the same privilege.

He gets to retire and Lisa LaFlamme was let go ridiculous — TammyWammy 🇨🇦⚢⚭ (@TammyWammy00xFF) March 28, 2023

Back in August 2022, LaFlamme dropped the bombshell news that her contract with Bell Media had been terminated after 35 years on air.

I like him and am sorry to see him go, but I find it totally unfair that all these men get to retire but someone amazing like @LisaLaFlamme_ gets tossed out like garbage. I will never watch @CTVNews again. And BTW f*ck #BellMedia — Helen Anderson (@harriet_anders) March 28, 2023

She revealed in a video posted to her personal social media accounts that she was informed in June 2022 about Bell Media’s “business decision” to end her contract.

Another man retires from @CTVNews and women get fired or let go. Got it! — theirishking (@theirishking) March 28, 2023

“I was blindsided and am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision,” LaFlamme said. “While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting has truly been the greatest honour of my life.”

Showing your true colours CTV – celebrating a man’s retirement but not giving that same courtesy to Lisa LaFlamme to step down gracefully. We’ll deserved Austin. #wevenotforgotten — Jackie (@JackieB162) March 28, 2023

The following weeks saw waves of heated debates regarding women in the workplace, and more specifically, for those older than 50 years old who choose to let their hair go naturally grey.

Although CTV denied that LaFlamme’s hair colour was the reason for her departure, many continued to blame workplace ageism and sexism for her contract termination.

Austin Delaney is retiring? Very interesting that he gets to say goodbye! I wonder how and why? — Margaret Briggs (@Margare39531003) March 27, 2023

“Recognizing changing viewer habits, CTV recently advised LaFlamme that it had made the business decision to move its acclaimed news show and the role of its Chief News Anchor in a different direction,” reads a Bell Media release from that time.

While Delaney’s announcement has resurfaced some contentious topics from the past, most people continued to thank the journalist for his decades-long career.

Delaney’s final newscast with CTV is set to air on March 31.