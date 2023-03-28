NewsMediaCanada

Another broadcaster is leaving CTV and people have questions

Mar 28 2023, 4:55 pm
One of CTV’s most familiar faces, Austin Delaney, is officially retiring after a 40-year journalism career spanning from radio to television.

Although many congratulated the 72-year-old Delaney on his retirement, others were quick to compare his departure to that of former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme, which in turn resurfaced debates around ageism and sexism in the workplace.

During Monday’s six-o-clock newscast, Delaney announced that his final day at CTV would be on Friday.

“It’s time to go. I’m, I’d said, young enough, at heart, in good health, and I’m looking forward to it, I feel good about it. I’m at peace,” he revealed during the on-air announcement.

“I’m just going to chill a little bit for the first little while, I’m going to treat it like it’s a vacation, and get used to retirement. I’ve been getting up doing news for 40 years; it’s time to take a break and do some other stuff, do some travelling.”

Although many individuals were sorry to see Delaney go, others alleged that while the veteran journalist was awarded the opportunity to retire, LaFlamme was never offered the same privilege.

Back in August 2022, LaFlamme dropped the bombshell news that her contract with Bell Media had been terminated after 35 years on air.

She revealed in a video posted to her personal social media accounts that she was informed in June 2022 about Bell Media’s “business decision” to end her contract.

“I was blindsided and am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision,” LaFlamme said. “While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting has truly been the greatest honour of my life.”

The following weeks saw waves of heated debates regarding women in the workplace, and more specifically, for those older than 50 years old who choose to let their hair go naturally grey.

Although CTV denied that LaFlamme’s hair colour was the reason for her departure, many continued to blame workplace ageism and sexism for her contract termination.

“Recognizing changing viewer habits, CTV recently advised LaFlamme that it had made the business decision to move its acclaimed news show and the role of its Chief News Anchor in a different direction,” reads a Bell Media release from that time.

While Delaney’s announcement has resurfaced some contentious topics from the past, most people continued to thank the journalist for his decades-long career.

Delaney’s final newscast with CTV is set to air on March 31.

