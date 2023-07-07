Man fails to rob nail salon after customers ignore him and the footage is hilarious

A failed robbery at an Atlanta, Georgia, nail salon was caught on camera, and the internet is having a field day roasting the alleged burglar.

The attempted robbery occurred on Monday, July 3, at Nail1st. Crime Stoppers Atlanta released CCTV footage on Thursday to help search for the suspect, reported local media.

The video shows a man wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, sunglasses and light blue jeans entering the salon around 2:35 pm.

“Everybody get down!” he yells. One of his hands is inside a bag, which he points at people. “Give me all your money!”

A row of customers sitting to his right barely flinches as he screams, “Empty out your pockets!”

The phone rings at the cash register and an employee answers. The robber turns to the worker and tells them to “get down!” and “grab the money!” but the employee continues to take the call.

One of the patrons sitting at the front of the salon gets up to leave.

“Give me your money! Where’s the money?” the thief yells at her. She seems to reply, “I don’t have any,” as she casually walks out the door.

“Everybody, give me everything!” he says to no reaction from the clientele.

He tries yelling a couple more times, looking around for any reaction, then gives up and dejectedly walks out of the door.

The customer that got up earlier is standing outside. In one last-ditch effort, he says, “Give me your money,” to which she replies in an annoyed tone, “I don’t have any!”

The video is circulating social media, and people have been dragging the not-so-successful robber online.

“Lmfao, this is great! I’m glad everyone is okay. He thought he was going to leave wealthy, but he left broke AND feeling stupid,” commented one person.

“Never thought I’d feel bad for a criminal, but here we are,” added another person.

One Twitter user said the lack of reaction indicates how bad the current economy is.

“You know the economy is bad when not even gunpoint can make you give up the little you have,” reads the tweet.

Another person thinks the customers handled the situation effectively. “Do y’all see how minding your business can literally save your life?”

One commenter had some feedback for the alleged robber. “He should’ve said it’s a prank! To save himself from embarrassment.”

While the internet is making light of the situation, the Atlanta Police Department is still looking for the suspect.