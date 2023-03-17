If you love dipping your toes into a bit of acting and impersonation, the sunny beaches of Aruba might be calling your name.

The island is looking for someone to do what they call “the easiest job ever,” and the criteria involve some acting chops.

Aruba is a summery paradise all year round, which is a great point of envy for Canadians for sure (go away, snow).

Its tourism department wants to highlight this incredible feature by having you pretend to be a weatherperson and talk about how there are never any unique weather updates — it’s sun’s-out-buns-out season all year. (Seriously, it’s 31°C there right now. We just checked.)

We’ve got an opening for the world’s easiest job – Aruba’s weatherperson! Win a 7-day, 6-night trip to sunny Aruba for a week, staying at Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort. Work on your tan and forecast our always-sunny weather, live from the beach. https://t.co/Jc4NFk15Ec pic.twitter.com/FUxPaulf9W — Aruba (@aruba) March 1, 2023

“With consistently sunny skies and refreshing trade winds year-round, literally anyone could be Aruba’s weatherperson. So, shouldn’t that person be you?” asks the ad for the gig.

To qualify, you have to have a fun and “sunny” personality. If you do a stellar job, you could win a seven-day, six-night stay in Aruba at the newly opened Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort. It has tons of stellar amenities, like beautiful views, great dining options, and a massive swimming pool to sip sweet, sweet margaritas in.

The hotel is right across from the island’s best seaside — Eagle Beach, which has been rated as the top beach not just in Aruba but across the Caribbean. It’s also the second-best beach in the whole world.

The winner of this contest will be featured basking in the sun on Aruba’s social channel. Yes, getting a free holiday is certainly the main goal, but you could also become a celebrity in Aruba. Imagine that on a dating profile. 😎

If it all sounds too easy, it’s because it is. There are two simple steps to participate:

Record your best 30-second Aruba weather report. Make it memorable. Register and submit your video on this page for the chance to be featured as Aruba’s weatherperson on their social channels.

During registration, you will be asked to submit your name, location, and date of birth. There’s also an option to add your social media channels, so if you already have an Instagram account that shows your escapades to other travel locations, it might come in handy.

For more information, check out the contest page here.

May the best weatherperson win!