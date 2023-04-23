A Canadian man sharing his weight loss journey online just got a shout-out from actor, politician, and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Derrick Bona is a father and chef from Halifax, Nova Scotia. In his Twitter bio, he states he’s “rewriting the chapters of my 600 lb life” and describes himself as a Toronto Blue Jays fanatic.

“Hey Blue Jays, gave you a shout-out because I love our team,” tweeted Bona on April 15. “When I’m lighter, I will be back when I can fit in the seat. That’s a major goal. A far-stretch goal is to throw out the first pitch or at least touch the dirt. Let’s do it! BLUE JAY for life I love you.”

The sports fan has been getting messages of support online, with everyone loving his energy and enthusiasm as he shares details of his weight loss, workouts, and healthy meals. But what he wasn’t expecting was a message from the Terminator himself.

On April 19, Schwarzenegger retweeted Bona’s before and after photo with a heartwarming message and applauded his determination.

“People told me to offer you some encouragement, but you don’t need any,” wrote Schwarzenegger. “You’ve got this, so I’m really just sharing your tweet to inspire everyone else. I’m proud of you.”

In reaction to the message, a stunned Bona tweeted, “If my week couldn’t get crazier…”

Schwarzenegger’s message got him pumped because he tweeted a pre-workout selfie the next day.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me support this week,” wrote Bona. “You helped me get these extra pounds. I am now 18 pounds away from never seeing 500 pounds again.”