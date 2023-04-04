Aritzia sued by artist claiming retailer copied his sculptures in window display (PHOTO)

A US-based artist suing Aritzia is claiming the retailer copied his sculptures in a window display.

Richard X. Zawitz alleges that the Vancouver-based store’s metallic pink twisted sculptures decorating its Spring 2023 window displays ripped off his company, Tangle Inc.

Tangle Creations manufactures twisted hand toys called the “Original Fidget Toy.” Zawitz has also been sculpting these shapes as bigger art pieces for over 40 years.

The San Francisco-based company filed a lawsuit from California, claiming that Aritzia committed copyright infringement by using the pink sculptures in its social media campaigns and in real life.

“The striking similarities between the Infringing Sculptures and the TANGLE Sculptures indicate that Defendants committed their infringing acts deliberately, willfully, and maliciously, without regard to Plaintiff’s proprietary rights in the TANGLE Copyright Registrations,” states the updated claim, filed on March 23.

Tangle Inc. is asking for up to $150,000 for the alleged copyright infringement. It is also seeking additional compensation for damages, if a jury sees it fit.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, an Aritzia spokesperson said the company is currently reviewing the case.

“These sculptures were created by Aritzia’s in-house designers who strive to create an Everyday Luxury, aspirational shopping environment for our clients,” the spokesperson said.

They added that the window displays are seasonal, so the pink sculptures have been taken down.

The suit says the sculptures have been showcased in cities like Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.