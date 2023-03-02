Aritzia is marking International Women’s Day with an artist collaboration series under its Community label.

The Vancouver-based, women-led company is doubling down on the “Women to the Power of Women” slogan with its limited-edition collection that showcases the unique designs of Los Angeles-based artists D’Ara Nazaryan and Huyen Dinh, as well as Berlin’s Carmi Grau.

Each of the women applied their own take on lettering to Aritzia’s ever-popular hoodies and T-shirts, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Aritzia Community partners who help support women and their needs. If the entire collection sells at full price, the donation will equate to $60,000.

Dinh, an illustrator who is of Vietnamese descent, leveraged a playful ’70s approach to her take, complete with flower and sparkle details. “Throughout the creative journey, I’ve realized I don’t need to please everyone, and that it’s ok to be super girly,” she said about the pink hoodie (also a signature shade of hers).

Nazaryan’s spin took a more modern approach to the lettering, still embracing feminine elements with flowers and various shades of pink.

“I really wanted to lean into fluid forms,” the California-based artist said of her version. “There’s no one correct way to approach being a woman. I wanted to show how all these varied forms, though seemingly different, could coexist in this one space.”

Cami’s iteration was built around a colourful and bold illustration that pulled in her signature plant imagery. “I want to encourage women to be bold and ambitious in any way they see fit,” the German native said.

Aritzia’s CEO Jennifer Wong, who stepped into the role last May, also shared why IWD is a pivotal celebration for the clothing and lifestyle brand.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the fact that we are 85% women,” Wong, who joined the company in 1987 as a sales associate, said in a release. “Women to the Power of Women is essentially who we are. As a full team, we’re women supporting women, or men acting as allies and empowering. That’s who we are.”

The UBC grad eventually joined the company’s Vancouver-based Support Office in the mid-90s, becoming COO in 2007 and president in 2015 before taking the reigns as CEO after founder Brian Hill.

International Women’s Day 2023 takes place on Wednesday, March 8 around the globe.

The new collection is available online and in stores now.