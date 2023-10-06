Keep shopping: The Aritzia Archive sale is adding "fresh promotions" daily

If you were caught up in the Aritzia Archive sale madness yesterday and weren’t able to get your hands on the items you wanted, the fashion retailer is reassuring shoppers new items are being added daily.

The much-anticipated Aritzia Archive Sale kicked off Thursday morning, promising 50-80% off previous collections.

The Archive Sale opened at midnight Pacific Time on Thursday and features luxury styles from previous collections you may have missed, available at deeply discounted prices. Some items are even marked higher than 80% off.

News of the sale had hopeful shoppers waking up early to try and stock up on their favourite items, but many were left disappointed as the site crashed at one point, and items sold out.

For those left disappointed on day one, Aritzia is reassuring shoppers that fresh promotions will be added to the sale daily.

Aritzia told Daily Hive that on Friday, it will also be adding swimwear to the site.

The sale is set to end on October 18, but Aritzia mentioned that it will “end when all items are sold out.”

And, if you don’t want to shop online, the sale is also in-store but only at Aritzia outlet locations.

Have you shopped the Archive Sale yet? Let us know in the comments.