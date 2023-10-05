NewsFashion & BeautyCanadaCuratedCanada

"Why did I stay up for this?": Aritzia Archive sale sees site crash, items sold out

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Oct 5 2023, 3:00 pm
"Why did I stay up for this?": Aritzia Archive sale sees site crash, items sold out
Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

The much-anticipated Aritzia Archive Sale kicked off Thursday morning, promising 50-80% off previous collections. But not everything is happy about it.

Earlier this week, we mentioned that the fashion chain was holding a huge sale but was keeping details under wraps.

The Archive Sale opened at midnight Pacific Time on Thursday and features luxury styles from previous collections you may have missed, available at deeply discounted prices. Some items are even marked higher than 80% off!

But things quickly became hard to navigate, as Aritzia’s website went down for a while.

One person tweeted this just 30 minutes into the sale:

And as soon as potential shoppers could reaccess the sale, a lot of stuff appeared to be already sold out.

“Aritzia had me staying up at 3 am just for this sh*t to flop and I got class in the morning,” said another disgruntled Twitter user.

Buying these hot items has been a pain for many.

“It would’ve been easier to get Taylor Swift tickets than a single TNA sweatshirt on the archive sale F*CK Aritzia” complained another.

While some night owls managed to secure a goodie or two…

Those who waited until the morning to shop feel like they’ve been left in the dust.

“Fresh promotions and new styles will be featured daily, and clients are welcome to shop the sale as often as they want throughout the limited time period,” Aritzia told us in an email. So, let’s hope more things are available soon.

The sale is on until Wednesday, October 18, so you’ll have plenty of time to get your shop on.

You can access the link to the sale here, or you can shop in-store at all Aritzia outlet boutiques.

Good luck shopping! 👀

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Canada
+ Curated
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop