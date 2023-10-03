Up to 80% off: Aritzia is holding a huge mysterious sale this week

If you missed the Aritzia warehouse sale, you’ll have another opportunity to stock up because the Canadian fashion brand is holding another huge sale this week.

Aritzia’s first-ever Archive Sale kicks off on Thursday, October 5, and promises deals between 50% to 80% off.

“Featuring Everyday Luxury styles you won’t find anywhere else and new product daily — you should probably set a reminder. Or seven,” said Aritzia on its website.

Daily Hive has reached out to Aritzia for more information about whether the sale will take place both online and in stores.

The fashion giant seems to be keeping news of the sale pretty lowkey, as it has posted nothing about it on social media yet.

However, at the top of the sale’s webpage, it says shoppers should “watch this space” for more information as the sale’s kickoff date approaches.

Aritzia made headlines this summer for its epic warehouse sale in Vancouver, where eager shoppers lined up for hours to get their hands on the luxury retailers’ discounted items.

This fall, Artizia introduced Canada’s very own Pamela Anderson as the face of its Fall 2023 campaign.

The campaign featured stylish blazers, pantsuits, and tailored jackets. You might want to look out for some of those pieces during this mysterious sale.