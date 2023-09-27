Aritzia is hiring for 600+ seasonal jobs that pay well

If you’re looking to make extra cash to spend on gifts and trips this holiday season, Aritzia has some well-paying jobs for you.

The Canadian fashion brand is looking to fill 600+ seasonal associate roles across North America for its busiest time of year.

The available jobs span Aritzia’s Retail, Distribution Centre and Concierge Teams, with many positions open in Canada.

Meanwhile at Aritzia HQ… And yes, you can try on The Super Puff™ Meme Size, too. Coming soon to select stores. https://t.co/cgacs4CVlp pic.twitter.com/YoxyTszzXt — aritzia (@ARITZIA) September 25, 2023

If you’re a people person, the brand’s retail jobs are perfect for you. There are part-time store associate positions up for grabs in Alberta, BC, Ontario and more that pay up to $30 an hour.

Jobs at Aritzia’s distribution centres start at $20 an hour with stackable premiums up to $3.50 above base wage per hour, according to the posting. As a seasonal associate at the distribution centres, you’ll be in charge of receiving, processing and packing shipments.

There are also positions at the distribution centre with the concierge teams. A seasonal advisor with this team gets paid at a starting wage of $20 an hour. These roles are responsible for customer service over the phone, online and email.

If Aritzia is your go-to store, you’ll love the work perks that come with these seasonal jobs.

Employees at the distribution centres will enjoy “largely subsidized dining” at the A-OK Café & Commissary and be able to sweat off the calories at The Set, Aritzia’s in-office fitness studio and gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

And no matter the role or location, all Aritzia employees get a competitive pay package and 30 to 50% off products online and in-store.

Want to apply? All of the seasonal jobs can be found here.

If you’re looking for other employment opportunities, Amazon is also hiring for thousands of seasonal positions.