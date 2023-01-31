"Group of the year?!" Arcade Fire facing heat following Juno nomination

If the Juno Awards don’t excite you, maybe the unfolding drama surrounding Arcade Fire’s nomination will.

The 2023 Juno nominees were revealed on Tuesday morning, and Arcade Fire was nominated for group of the year alongside the Arkells, Billy Talent, Metric and the Reklaws.

Another Canadian band nominated in a different category, The Beaches, caught wind of the Arcade Fire nomination and wasn’t too thrilled about it.

congrats to all the nominees except arc*de f*re — The Beaches (@thebeaches) January 31, 2023

The Beaches is nominated under the category of recording engineer of the year.

For a little bit of background, the controversy stems from sexual misconduct allegations we reported on last summer.

Following those allegations, certain radio stations began pulling Arcade Fire from the airwaves.

New York-based music publication Pitchfork published a lengthy story last year detailing the accusations against Win Butler, the band’s lead singer.

Another artist, Jenn Grant, directed her ire toward the Juno Awards.

Arcade Fire nominated for @TheJUNOAwards group of the year??! Do we think that the musical group OTY representing this country should be made up of a lead singer who uses their power to act with sexual violence towards underage women?

NO WE DO NOT!!!! ☄️☄️☄️☄️ — Jenn Grant (@jenngrantmusic) January 31, 2023

Others have shared similar condemnations of the nomination announcement.

Arcade Fire, like nothing matters. It’s shameful how Canadian music likes to ignore problems. https://t.co/ZcM8l23XhL — bagel baécrivaine / يارا ✨🍑🦄 (@yaraelsoueidi) January 31, 2023

With files from National Trending Staff