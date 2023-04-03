The April forecast for Canada is out and we might see more flurries than showers

Spring showers may be on hold for Canada, with the April forecast for the nation pointing to some colder-than-usual weather for most of the month.

The Weather Network has released its outlook for the month, and the vast majority of Canada is being walloped with below-seasonal temperatures at the start of April.

Heading into the second week of the month, The Weather Network forecast is projecting a little break in the cold for those in BC and Alberta with a blast of above-seasonal temperatures, while Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast dip in warmth.

The Weather Network added that when it came to the entire month of April, it is living up to “its reputation of being a fickle month,” with colder-than-normal temperatures being more dominant than the periods of warmer weather across most of Canada.

As for precipitation in April for the country, northern and portions of the central Prairie, including Edmonton, look to be below normal.

The southern portions of Ontario and Quebec, including Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, will see above-normal precipitation.