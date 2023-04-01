April Fools' Day jokes that nearly got us from Square Timbits to plaid Jeeps

Everyone’s looking to fool you into something on April 1.

While the tradition was certainly more fun before the age of disinformation, we can’t help but cackle at a handful of smart April Fools’ Day jokes.

Here are a few “breaking news” items that you’ll want to take with a grain of salt:

Square Timbits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

Offering six sides of flavour, Canada’s favourite coffee chain produced Square Timbits for April 1.

“We first launched Timbits in 1976 and have introduced so many flavours that Canadians adore, but we never experimented with the shape – until now,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons in a press release.

One of the biggest selling points is that they’re stackable. The fake offering is unavailable in three flavours: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Glazed, and Coconut.

Love Language

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duolingo (@duolingo)

Duolingo, a language learning app, is always killing it in the marking department, especially on TikTok. For this year’s April Fools’ Day, they went all out, staging a fake reality TV show where contestants don’t speak the same language. Honestly, we’d watch it.

As a special Canadian connection, the fake reality series stars real-life reality TV star Francesca Farago, who’s from Vancouver.

Canada Place

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Place (@canadaplace)



Vancouver’s Canada Place announced on April 1 that it would be removing its iconic white sails.

“After several years of comprehensive risk assessment, structural engineers have confirmed that the Sails are catching wind and slowly pulling the building apart from the shoreline,” said Canada Place.

“Due to fears that the facility may set sail, the five Sails atop Canada Place will be removed on April 1, 2024.”

Jeep Canada

Introducing the Jeep Wrangler Flannel Edition. This limited edition 4×4 features an all Buffalo Plaid interior, keeping you as cozy as a Lumberjack in the Canadian wilderness. #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/QFBqSSVjkg — Jeep Canada (@JeepCanada) April 1, 2023

Jeep Canada preyed on the fact that all Canadians have some Buffalo Plaid in their closets somewhere. Even if it’s a prank, it still looks pretty cool for a car interior!

Domino’s Canada

Introducing DOMIN-O’s! A tasty & nutritious start to your day… if it were real. #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/NZBjSiL066 — Domino's Canada (@DominosCanada) April 1, 2023

Domino’s celebrated April 1 by marketing this stomach-churning pizza cereal concept as a “tasty and nutritious start to your day.”

Sarah Polley

My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/WvJxMIRBfL — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) April 1, 2023

Sarah Polley tweeted an April Fools’ Day prank that her kid set up for her, a fake letter from the academy saying that she received her Oscar in error this year. The Toronto filmmaker won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking.

“In hindsight, we should have told you when we realized it,” reads the letter. A low blow, according to Polley.

What was your favourite April Fools’ Day gag this year?